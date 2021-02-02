Lilli Cooper, Denée Benton, and More Will Lead Virtual Concert of New Musical HALEY AT THERAPY
The reading is set for 8 pm Eastern on Monday, February 8, 2021.
Tony Award nominees Lilli Cooper and Denée Benton star alongside Hunter Ryan Herdlicka, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Grace McLean and James Scully in a virtual concert of the new musical Haley at Therapy. The reading is set for 8 pm Eastern on Monday, February 8, 2021, and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
The free streamed event can be viewed at broadwaycares.org/haley2021 and on the Broadway Cares YouTube channel. It will be available on demand after its premiere.
Haley at Therapy is a unique, comedic look into one woman's first therapy session. There will be feelings - lots of them. There will be denial - lots of it. There will be twists - OK, perhaps just one.
This one-act musical features a book, music and lyrics by Josh Canfield and music arrangements by Taylor Peckham. This virtual reading marks the public debut of Canfield's newest work. Canfield, who's appeared in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and Dr. Zhivago on Broadway and the national tour of Falsettos, also wrote ALIVE! The Zombie Musical.
The cast also features Audrey Cardwell, Lulu Fall, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Liz Vice, Melissa Weyn and Lauren Zakrin.
While the stream is free, donations will be accepted for Broadway Cares, the philanthropic heart of Broadway. Every dollar donated will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.
For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org, at facebook.com/BCEFA, at instagram.com/BCEFA, at twitter.com/BCEFA and at youtube.com/BCEFA.
