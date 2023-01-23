Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Licensing Rights and Grants Now Available for BULLY NO MORE! Musical

Help kids change their behavior and lower bullying incidents with performances of Bully No More!

Jan. 23, 2023  

Licensing rights are now available for Bully No More!, a new musical with a book and lyrics by Elaine Davida Sklar, music by Jon Gailmor and Elaine Davida Sklar, and additional material by Danielle Peveril.

Bully No More! celebrates the power of individuals to band together and stand up for what is right. With compelling characters and lively songs, the show empowers and inspires its audience to look out for one another, treat each other with kindness and respect, and "Hold Onto Hope" in an imperfect world.

Bully No More! is a musical about diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, featuring nine animal characters, rather than humans who might be stereotyped or stigmatized because of their roles. Bully No More! tells a story that reflects race, gender, learning disabilities and self-confidence, and conveys acceptance and bully prevention values.

Additionally, The Bully No More Foundation can help pay for Bully No More! The foundation wants to work with you to introduce this musical with a $1,500 grant to Title 1 schools, and theaters in low income neighborhoods, to pay for royalties, and to cover production costs.

To license Belluy No More from Concord Theatricals, visit: https://www.concordtheatricals.com/p/65744/bully-no-more. To apply for a grant, reach out to bullynomore.musical@gmail.com.



