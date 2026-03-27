Leonard Bernstein Doc BERNSTEIN'S WALL Sets U.S. Theatrical Premiere at Film Forum

Bernstein’s Wall, a documentary film about prolific composer Leonard Bernstein from filmmaker Douglas Tirola, will have its U.S. theatrical premiere on Friday, April 24, at Film Forum in New York City.

The celebrity conductor, composer, and political activist is at the center of this archival documentary portrait, framed by Bernstein's 1989 Christmas Day concert in Berlin, which saw him perform Beethoven's "Ode to Joy."

Director Douglas Tirola, whose previous work includes Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon and Bloodroot, crafts Bernstein's remarkable career entirely from television interviews, news footage, home movies, audio clips, and personal letters.

Bernstein’s Wall had its world premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival before playing at the Telluride Film Festival, CPH:DOX, AFI Fest, and more. The movie is written by Tirola, from the Words of Leonard Bernstein. Susan Bedusa serves as producer with Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman, Ryan Heller, Lisa Leingang, David J. Cornfield, Linda A. Cornfield, John Boccardo, and Derek Esplin as executive producers.

Leonard Bernstein was a renowned American composer, conductor, and pianist, whose work included the hit musical West Side Story, the score for the film On the Waterfront, and many other theatrical, choral, and orchestral works, including On the Town, Wonderful Town, and Candide. A recipient of seven Emmy Awards, two Tony Awards, and 16 Grammy Awards, he was the musical director for the New York Philharmonic for 11 seasons.