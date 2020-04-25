Lena Hall, Tim Realbuto, Katie Rose Clarke, and Jonah Platt Will Lead Actors Fund Benefit Reading of Neil LaBute's THE SHAPE OF THINGS
A special one-night only virtual reading of Neil LaBute's THE SHAPE OF THINGS will be held on Friday, May 8th at 7:00 PM EST.
The play will star Tony Award winner Lena Hall ("Hedwig and the Angry Inch"; "Becks") as Evelyn, Award winning Indie film and stage actor Tim Realbuto ("Yes"; "Assassins") as Adam, Broadway favorite Katie Rose Clarke ("The Light In The Piazza"; "Miss Saigon") as Jenny, and stage and screen actor Jonah Platt ("Wicked"; NBC's "Superstore") as Phillip. John St. Croix will read the stage directions.
Alison Tanney, who runs The Theater Enthusiast podcast, will produce and direct the event, which features the actors performing the play together from their own homes across the country.
THE SHAPE OF THINGS, which premiered in London in 2001 and was later revived Off-Broadway and turned into a popular film starring Paul Rudd and Rachel Weisz, tells the story of nerdy museum guard Adam Sorenson (Realbuto) and his relationship with an intriguing young art student Evelyn Ann Thompson (Hall). As Evelyn changes Adam for the "better", his two best friends Phillip (Platt) and Jenny (Clarke) begin to wonder if Evelyn is a good influence or the downfall of their friend. As the four young students become emotionally and romantically involved with each other, a web of lies, love, and betrayal unfold all in the name of art.
The production is being performed as a benefit for The Actor's Fund in this time of crisis. Although the livestream is free to watch, a $5 donation to the Fund is recommended.
You can visit www.TheShapeOfThingsActorsFund.com for more information about the show and how to donate. On the day of the show, the link to watch the livestream will be posted on the above mentioned website. The livestream will only be available to watch as it is being performed.
