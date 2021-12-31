Legendary Star Betty White Dies at 99

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that legendary star Betty White has died at 99 years old this morning at her home, just weeks short of her 100th birthday.

In an unparalleled television career spanning over 70 years, the beloved Betty White brought laughter and joy to millions of fans of all ages via such hit series as The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Hot in Cleveland, as well as countless game show appearances.

In 2013, the Guinness World Records awarded White with having the longest television career for a female entertainer. To contemporary audiences, White is best known for her television roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1973-77) and Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls (1985-92). The Writers Guild of America have GONE to include both sitcoms in their list of the 101 Best Written TV Series Of All Time.

Betty White has received eight Emmy Awards in various categories, three American Comedy Awards, three SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS and a Grammy Award, among many others. She has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is a 1985 Television Hall of Fame inductee, and a 2009 Disney Legend. Dubbed "the first lady of game shows," she was the first woman to receive a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host.

A television pioneer, she was one of the first women to exert control in front of and behind the camera and is recognized as the first woman to produce a sitcom, Life with Elizabeth, which led to her receiving the honorary title Mayor of Hollywood in 1955.



