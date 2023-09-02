Legendary Singer/Songwriter Jimmy Buffett Passes Away at 76

Buffett passed away on the evening of September 1st.

By: Sep. 02, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Fall 2023
2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today Photo 2 2 Broadway Shows Play Final Performances Today
SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And B Photo 3 SWEENEY TODD, A History- Part 2: The Demon Barber Slashes His Way From Page To Stage And Beyond
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the Broadway Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Legendary Singer/Songwriter Jimmy Buffett Passes Away at 76

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett, whose catalog and lifestyle formed the musical Escape to Margaritaville, has passed away at 76. 

According to a statement posted to Buffett’s official website and social media accounts, “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

Singer/songwriter/author Jimmy Buffett became a legend of popular culture as the composer of such classic songs as “Margaritaville,” “Come Monday” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.” He recorded over 50 albums, most of which have gone gold, platinum or multi-platinum. His sold-out concert tours were an annual rite of summer passage for his multigenerational legions of fans, some affectionately known as Parrot Heads, many of whom are professionals by day and who dress in spectacular and outrageous tropical outfits and headwear when Jimmy came to town.

Born in the Gulf Coast town of Pascagoula, Mississippi, he was raised in Mobile, Alabama. He is a fourth-generation sailor and fisherman, a pilot, a surfer and a frequent traveler to remote and exotic places of the world, having become addicted to National Geographic magazine as a child. The lyrics to many of his songs are influenced by his travels all over the globe.

As a best-selling author, he was one of only nine authors in the history of The New York Times Bestseller List to have reached #1 on both their fiction and non-fiction lists. Jimmy received two Grammy nominations, numerous Country Music Association awards and was the recipient of one of the nation’s highest songwriting honors when he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The musical Escape to Margaritaville features the music and lifestyle of Jimmy Buffett, from an original story, and includes both new songs and the most-loved Buffett classics. The most famous of them all, “Margaritaville” has been inducted into the 2016 Grammy Hall of Fame for its cultural and historic significance. Only those recordings that have influenced and inspired both music creators and fans for generations are considered for this most special honor.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



RELATED STORIES

1
Tony Nominee and Pulitzer Prize Finalist Tina Howe Has Passed Away Photo
Tony Nominee and Pulitzer Prize Finalist Tina Howe Has Passed Away

Playwright and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Tina Howe died on Monday, August 28th, 2023 at the age of 85.

2
Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44 Photo
Playwright and Screenwriter Nathan Louis Jackson Passes Away at 44

Nathan Louis Jackson, playwright and screenwriter, passed away on Tuesday, August 22 at the age of 44.  Born and raised in Kansas City, KS, Nathan was a graduate of Washington High School, an alum of Kansas City Kansas Community College and Kansas State University and The Juilliard School where he received his MFA in Playwriting. 

3
Tony Nominated Lyricist/Librettist Ellen Fitzhugh Passes Away Photo
Tony Nominated Lyricist/Librettist Ellen Fitzhugh Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Emmy, Drama Desk, and Tony nominated lyricist and librettist, Ellen Fitzhugh.

4
Broadway and Television Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away at 66 Photo
Broadway and Television Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away at 66

According to various reports, Broadway and television actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away from a 'longstanding pulmonary issue.' He was 66 years old. 

More Hot Stories For You

Broadway Licensing Group Acquires HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Amateur Licensing Rights for School ProductionsBroadway Licensing Group Acquires HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Amateur Licensing Rights for School Productions
Video: HERE LIES LOVE Creators Fatboy Slim and David Byrne Hit The Dance FloorVideo: HERE LIES LOVE Creators Fatboy Slim and David Byrne Hit The Dance Floor
Photos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory TheaterPhotos: First Look At HIPPEST TRIP – THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL At American Conservatory Theater
Ali Ewoldt, Will Brill & More Will Take Part in Healing TREE GalaAli Ewoldt, Will Brill & More Will Take Part in Healing TREE Gala

Videos

Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback Video Exclusive: WALKING WITH BUBBLES- A Post-Show Talkback
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Casey Cott Looks Back on His Spectacular Debut in MOULIN ROUGE!
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art Video
How Alexa Meade Is Turning Broadway Stars Into Works of Art
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE Video
Michael Urie, Hannah Cruz & Dan Brown Break Down the Secrets of THE DA VINCI CODE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
WICKED
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
FUNNY GIRL

Recommended For You