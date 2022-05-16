Legendary Graffiti Artist COSE TDS Will Hold Closing Reception at Village Works Gallery

Legendary graffiti artist / writer COSE TDS will close his ongoing solo exhibition at the Village Works Gallery & Bookstore (90 East 3rd Street) in Manhattan on Wednesday May 18, 2022 with a free reception beginning at 6pm.

For Gallery hours and information go to: www.villageworksnyc.com/ or text: 917- 749 - 0319.

As a teenage graffiti bomber in the early 1980's, COSE TDS -- Bronx-reared Nuyorican Anthony Feliciano -- gained notoriety for his work on both the interior and exterior of subway cars of the New York City Transit system. Out of the public eye when the street art scene first went mainstream and international - and now a father in his mid-50s -- COSE TDS is back on the scene with his work presented on canvases in galleries, shows (including the recent Artexpo New York) and digitally in the collections portal of the Museum of The City of New York.

Exhibit curator Kurt Boone, who has chronicled New York City street culture and graffiti arts for over four decades, states "upon meeting COSE TDS in 2021 and learning his history in street art and his dedication to bringing his art to a broader audience, I felt I could support his initiative and show his work via galleries I know and have worked with." As a space particularly well-suited to showcase the legend's art, Boone added, "I was more than happy to curate this exhibition at Village Works NYC."

Copies of COSE TDS Limited Edition Catalogs will be available for purchase at $25 each (limit 3 per person), which COSE TDS (@cosetds) will sign and inscribe specially for you. Village Works Gallery & Bookstore is located in the East Village (between 1st and 2nd Aves). Take the "F" train to 2nd Avenue. Follow Village Works on Facebook @villageworksnyc.