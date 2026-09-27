CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Available for Pre-Order On Apple Music With Intro Message From Junior LaBejia

Atlantic Records has unveiled the pre-order for CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Original Broadway Cast Recording), the official companion to the wildly acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical revival. Arriving this fall, pre-orders are now available HERE. Recorded by the full company of CATS: The Jellicle Ball, the album is produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Alana da Fonseca.

Fans can now pre-save the album on Apple Music, where the album page features a special introductory message from ballroom icon Junior LaBeija ahead of its release.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball is a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music and electrifying ballroom choreography that The New York Times calls “a lightning strike that sets joy free!”

CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Original Broadway Cast Recording) continues Atlantic Records’ long-running string of landmark Original Broadway Cast Recordings, including 2015’s GRAMMY® Award-winning, RIAA Diamond-certified milestone, Hamilton, 2017’s GRAMMY® Award-winning Dear Evan Hansen, 2021’s GRAMMY® Award-winning Jagged Little Pill ,” 2024’s GRAMMY® Award-nominated musicals, The Notebook and Suffs, 2025's GRAMMY® Award-nominated musical, Just In Time, and the recently released cast album for The Lost Boys.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball began preview performances at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 18, 2026, and opened Tuesday, April 7 as the best reviewed musical of the Broadway season. It went on to receive nine Tony Award nominations and won three: Best Direction of a Musical (Zhailon Levington & Bill Rauch), Best Choreography (Omari Wiles & Arturo Lyons), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Qween Jean), marking the first time in history that an openly trans woman won Broadway’s highest honor.

The production was also honored with three Drama Desk Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival, three OBIE Awards, two New York Drama Critics Circle Special Citations, two Chita Rivera Awards, two Audelco Awards, three Dorian Theater Awards, and three Hewes Awards.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.

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