Lea Salonga, Jerusha Cavazos and More to Take Part in PASSING IT ON Presented by Rosie's Theater Kids

Rosie's Theater Kids will present Passing It On, an evening of performances celebrating mentorship. 2021's show will be a testament to the resilience of our global community as it forges ahead to ensure a bright future for young people, nurtured by the generous talents of professional artists and teachers across disciplines. Special appearances will be made by Tony Award winner and Disney Legend Lea Salonga and singer Jerusha Cavazos.



The virtual event is scheduled for June 2 at 7 pm ET. Passing It On 2021 will also commemorate global citizenry with a song that includes young people from across the globe. To join the growing chorus of voices that are working towards a better future filled with music, theater and dance, RSVP to Passing It On by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/passing-it-on-registration-144026074867

This year's mentors include:

Singer Melinda Doolittle

Dancer/Choreographer Droid

Performer and Activist Nicole Javanna Johnson

Performer/Choreographer Lisa La Touche

Gospel Legend Donald Lawrence

Actor/Beatboxer Chesney Snow

Performer Kyle Scatliffe

Past mentors include Broadway luminaries such as Adrienne Warren, Robert LaFosse, Jawan M. Jackson, Board Member BD Wong and our founder, Rosie O'Donnell. Passing It On is an event that honors our diverse community unified by a lasting dedication to give back, nurture and grow our future.



Started in 2010, Passing It On is a vital part of Rosie's Theater Kids' artistic programming that identifies the individual talents and unique gifts within each student. Mentors from the professional theater and music community are paired with students so that they may gain insight not only into the richness in each artform, but what they are capable of achieving.



RTKids was launched in 2003 at PS 51, a Title I public school bordering on the theater district where students would walk by Broadway theaters daily, and never have the opportunity to go inside. Rosie noticed this, and thought it was, "...like living in Hawaii, and never having access to the beach."



Together with Rosie, Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger developed PS Broadway - RTKids' foundational program. In 2003, all 40 fifth graders at PS 51 participated in 15 weeks of singing and dancing training and every single fifth grader went to see their first Broadway show - all free of charge.



Over the years since its debut, RTKids has blossomed into much more than simply a song and dance venue. The dedication and inspiration of its expert staff and generosity of its guest Broadway professionals have yielded truly remarkable results including 100% high school graduation and college placement rates. Today, RTKids' services have expanded to include ACTE II (A Commitment to Excellence), which includes performing arts instruction, life skills development, academic tutoring, college scholarship funding and college and financial aid guidance and support at Maravel Arts Center, RTKids' home just west of the theater district.

