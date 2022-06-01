Lea Michele & Rufus Wainwright to Discuss Judy Garland's Legacy at 92NY With Jordan Roth

Judy Garland was a legend. But her legacy goes beyond film and music. On Thursday, June 2, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright and acclaimed actress Lea Michele will talk to Jordan Roth about the many sides of Judy Garland - her dazzling and iconic performances, her ongoing influence on American culture at large, and how she's inspiring a new generation of artists and performers - on what would have been her centennial birthday.

The event is live in person at 92NY and is also available online.

In a new album and a series of performances in June at New York's City Winery, Wainwright faithfully recreates Garland's legendary 1961 comeback show and debut at Carnegie Hall. Hear him with Michele as they discuss the significance of that concert; their personal connection to Garland's work; her still-evolving legacy; how grief over her death helped to spark the gay rights movement at the Stonewall Inn in 1969; and much more.