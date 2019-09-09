LeRoy Neiman Foundation Stages Anchor Exhibit at The Bridge's Clubhouse

The LeRoy Neiman and Janet Byrne Neiman Foundation and Franklin Bowles Galleries are pleased to present a large-scale exhibition by LeRoy Neiman at the September Art Show, which will take place at the exclusive Bridge Golf Club in Bridgehampton from September 13-15, 2019



The show at the Clubhouse is curated by Bridge founder Bob Rubin and samples from Neiman's best loved series, featuring race cars, Marilyn Monroe, the Rat Pack, and, of course, plenty of golf. The show will pair 37 stellar examples of his work with photos and objects from Rubin's own collection, adding to the newfound relevance of a color palette that has itself seen a resurgence in contemporary art in recent years.

Neiman was one of America's most popular artists, serving as official artist of the Olympics, correspondent on Wide World of Sports, and in-house artist for Playboy magazine in its heyday - capturing the leisure life with wit, verve, and an explosive, expressionistic painting style that he didn't mind performing before a live audience. His painting style and trademark cigar were forever etched into popular consciousness.

"LeRoy loved being an artist in the world," Neiman Foundation Director Tara Zabor said. "His painting style was particularly adept at capturing moments of joy and movement, and thanks to his passion for fun he tended to be around a lot of those. We're thrilled to be presenting his work in a context that he would have adored."

The Bridge is a private golf club on a 350-acre hilltop site at the highest point of the eastern end of Long Island. Its clubhouse, designed by Roger Ferris + Partners, is organized in bladelike shapes that recall both the dynamism of a golf swing as well as the form of a turbine wheel in a racing engine. The latter is a reference to the celebrated Bridgehampton racetrack that occupied the site from the 1950s until nearly the end of the 20th century.

The September Art Show began in 2017 when a handful of leading galleries were invited to show art alongside Bob Rubin and Jeffrey Einhorn's annual presentation of rare and vintage sports cars at the Bridge, a sort of mini-art fair run mostly out of shipping containers.

Since then it has evolved into a dynamic exhibition of contemporary art, while maintaining its unique stature as an invitation only, weekend-long, outdoor art experience. This year's edition includes ten curated pavilions and an outdoor sculpture presentation with works for sale by artists such as Frank Auerbach, Robert Rauschenberg, Seth Price, Joe Bradley, Keith Haring, Paul Sietsema, Tony Matelli, Susan Te Kahurangi King, and John Wesley.





