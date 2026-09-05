Lawrence Schulman To Publish Three New Books On Music And Judy Garland

Lawrence Schulman, music historian, critic, translator and author of GARLAND: That's Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy Garland, Volumes I and II (2023), FREE: Words on Music by a Hi-Def Critic in an MP3 World, Volume I (2024), Peter Allen: Somebody's Angel - The Boy From Oz in the Key of Camp (2025), and UNFETTERED: Words on Music by a Hi-Def Critic in an MP3 World, Volume II (2026), will publish I Don't Mean This Harshly, However: Words on Music by a Hi-Def Critic in an MP3 World, Volume III and I Am Judy Garland: A Photographed Life in 2027, and GARLAND: That's Beyond Entertainment – Reflections on Judy Garland, Volume III in 2028.

I Don't Mean This Harshly, However: Words on Music by a Hi-Def Critic in an MP3 World, Volume III will be published by BearManor Media and include a Foreword by Tim Brooks, and Judy Garland: A Photographed Life will be published by Globe Pequot/Lyons Press and include a Foreword by author James Fisher and an Afterword by photographer Jane Evelyn Atwood. I Don't Mean This Harshly, However: Words on Music by a Hi-Def Critic in an MP3 World, Volume III will include a Foreword by author Will Friedwald.

Lawrence Schulman, a graduate of Stony Brook University, the Sorbonne and CREAR, a school for film and video studies in Gouvieux, France, is an award-winning music producer, critic and translator who has produced and compiled numerous CD sets devoted to Judy Garland in the past three decades. A collector and audiophile, Schulman has worked with such distinguished mastering engineers as Robert Parker, Jon M. Samuels, Gary Galo, Peter Rynston, Robin Cherry, Peter Reynolds, Nick Dellow, and Richard Moore. His talk on Garland, 'Moments of Magic,' has been heard in New York, Boston, and various venues in Maine, where he resides.

While living in Paris between 1971 and 1997, he taught and translated, and currently translates for the French website OpusHD.net, which specializes in classical high-resolution recordings. During his Paris years he also worked for French Public Radio as a producer and host. He has written sound recording and book reviews for the ARSC Journal since 1994, as well as four original articles, including his latest on Carly Simon.

His translation from the French of Bertrand Tessier's Judy Garland: Splendor and Downfall of a Legend, for which he also provided a Foreword, was published by BearManor Media in 2023. His 2-volume book on Judy Garland, entitled Garland: That's Beyond Entertainment—Reflections on Judy Garland, was published by BearManor Media in 2023. His next book, FREE: Words on Music by a High-Def Critic in an MP3 World, was published by BearManor Media in 2024.

Based on his 2024 ARSC Journal article on singer-songwriter Peter Allen, which won the 2024 ARSC Journal Best Article of the Year Award, his book Peter Allen: Somebody's Angel – The Boy from Oz in the Key of Camp was published by BearManor Media in 2025 and was followed by UNFETTERED: Words on Music by a Hi-Def Critic in an MP3 World, Volume II in 2026, again from BearManor Media. He has also written an Afterword for the book version of the play Heartbreaker: Two Months With Judy Garland – The Play With Music & Lyrics By John Meyer, which came out from BearManor Media in 2026.

He is scheduled to give a talk on Judy Garland at the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota in June 2028. He is represented by Alice Speilburg, head of The Speilburg Literary Agency.

Photo Credit: Melita Westerlund



Photo Credit: Melita Westerlund

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