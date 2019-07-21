Lauren Ridloff Will Play Marvel's First Deaf Superhero in THE ETERNALS

Tony nominee Lauren Ridloff is set to be Marvel's first deaf superhero!

During San Diego Comic-Con on July 20, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed some details about the upcoming film, The Eternals. It was revealed that Ridloff will play the role of Makkari, making her the first deaf superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The film will be directed by Chloe Zhao and will also star Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Icarus), Kumail Nanjiani(Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), and Don Lee (Gilgamesh), according to The EW.

Zhao said that the film is about "this group of incredible immortals but through their journey we really get to explore what it means to be human and humanity on our time on this planet."

The film is shooting in London and is set for release on November 6, 2020.

Read more on The EW.

Lauren Ridloff appeared in the 2018 Broadway revival of Children of a Lesser God. She was nominated for a Tony for her performance as Sarah Norman. She also received a Best Actress nomination by the Berkshire Theater Critic Awards for her role in the 2017 Berkshire Theater Group production of Children of a Lesser God.

Ridloff appears in the Palme D'Or nominated film Wonderstruck, directed by Todd Haynes and starring Julianne Moore and Michelle Williams. She can be seen in John Legend's music video, Love Me Now. Ridloff was the first Miss Deaf America of African-American and Mexican descent.





