Lauren Patten To Present Livestreamed Concert for Rockwood Music Hall's Stage 2

Rockwood Music Hall has announced that their largest room - Stage 2 - will host a series of livestreamed shows in September. The 4 shows announced today include longtime residency holders Blake Morgan and Michael Daves, as well as Broadway star Lauren Patten and singer-songwriter Brian Dunne, all of whom had scheduled Rockwood concerts cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During its closure, Rockwood has kept busy with nightly free livestreams hosted on their Facebook and Instagram pages, accruing over 300,000 views while collecting donations in support of the artists performing and the venue. This announcement marks the next step in adjusting to being a live music venue in a new world.

The 4 shows will be streamed via ViDDD, a platform built specifically for livestreaming in-venue concerts, and all shows will be presented in 1080p high definition multi-cam video with soundboard-quality audio. The platform also boasts a chatroom, social reaction features, and tipping function.

Following the successful streams of Akie Bermiss and Tor Miller in August, Rockwood Music Hall is ready to move forward with the plan of providing multiple free live-from-home and paid live-in-venue options per week.

For additional information on all livestream shows, please visit https://viddd.co/rockwoodmusichall. Tickets for all shows are now on sale.

Lauren Patten's concert will take place on September 15 at 8pm.

