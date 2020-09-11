Lauren Patten To Present Livestreamed Concert for Rockwood Music Hall's Stage 2
The concert will be streamed on September 15 at 8pm!
Rockwood Music Hall has announced that their largest room - Stage 2 - will host a series of livestreamed shows in September. The 4 shows announced today include longtime residency holders Blake Morgan and Michael Daves, as well as Broadway star Lauren Patten and singer-songwriter Brian Dunne, all of whom had scheduled Rockwood concerts cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During its closure, Rockwood has kept busy with nightly free livestreams hosted on their Facebook and Instagram pages, accruing over 300,000 views while collecting donations in support of the artists performing and the venue. This announcement marks the next step in adjusting to being a live music venue in a new world.
The 4 shows will be streamed via ViDDD, a platform built specifically for livestreaming in-venue concerts, and all shows will be presented in 1080p high definition multi-cam video with soundboard-quality audio. The platform also boasts a chatroom, social reaction features, and tipping function.
Following the successful streams of Akie Bermiss and Tor Miller in August, Rockwood Music Hall is ready to move forward with the plan of providing multiple free live-from-home and paid live-in-venue options per week.
For additional information on all livestream shows, please visit https://viddd.co/rockwoodmusichall. Tickets for all shows are now on sale.
Lauren Patten's concert will take place on September 15 at 8pm.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad
Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis....
How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway
The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway canno...
VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture
Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody take a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme so...
Kevin Spacey Sued by Anthony Rapp for Alleged Sexual Assault in the 1980s
Variety has reported that Kevin Spacey is being sued by two men who alleged that Spacey committed sexual battery against them when they were 14 years ...
Dr. Anthony Fauci Comments On A Return To Theaters & More
In an Instagram Live interview with actress Jennifer Garner, Dr. Anthony Fauci weighed in on the state of the long-term effects of the coronavirus pan...
Andrew Lloyd Webber Says He Has Had 'Negligible Effects From the Oxford Vaccine and am Feeling Fine'
Andrew Lloyd Webber was recently vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial. Today, he shared an update on how he is feeling...