Lauren Patten, Kristy Cates, Jennifer DiNoia, and More Set For 54 Sings Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette, who will be represented on Broadway next season with Jagged Little Pill, will be celebrated in story and song at Feinstein's/54 Below on Sunday, March 10th, 2019, at 7:00pm & 9:30pm in a concert directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider.

Scheduled to appear in the concerts from the A.R.T. production of Jagged Little Pill are Antonio Cipriano, Celia Gooding, Sean Allan Krill, Ezra Menas, and Lauren Patten.

Other artists scheduled to appear are Kristy Cates(Wicked), Jennifer DiNoia(Wicked),and Lianah Sta. Ana(Miss Saigon).

The ensemble will feature Gregory Driscoll, Asher Dubin, Graham Hancock, Samantha Littleford, Jenna Najjar,and Joe Veale.

The concert will be hosted by Robbie Rozelle (Songs From Inside My Locker).

Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Audiences will hear Alanis' greatest songs, like "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," "Hand In My Pocket," and so many more, sung by the legends of Broadway whose lives have been shaped by the music of Ms. Morissette.

54 SINGS Alanis Morissette will be directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider. The concert will be music directed by Luke Williams. The associate producer will be Benjamin Nissen.

Schneider said, "Alanis Morissette created a tapestry of musical memories that are still being celebrated today. Her work has left an indelible impression on an entire generation and I am so excited that artists from the brilliant Jagged Little Pill, and many other great Broadway shows, are coming together to honor her intelligence, humor, and musicianship at Feinstein's/54 Below."

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 54 SINGS Alanis Morissette tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

