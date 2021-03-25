Lauren Patten, Beth Leavel, Isabelle McCalla, Julie White and More to Star in PERIOD PIECE

More than sixty performers and playwrights from stage and screen have joined together for Period Piece, a special project to destigmatize menstrual cycles, producer Tracey Knight Narang (Oklahoma!, Sing Street) announced today. Produced by Narang and Award-winning film and theater producer Terry Nardozzi (Relish) and conceived by playwright and screenwriter Susan Cinoman (TV's "The Goldbergs"), this original work about periods and the people who get them will be streamed for three distinctive performances, premiering Monday, April 12, 2021 at 8 pm ET with performances Monday, April 19 and Monday, April 26. Tickets are now on sale for all three performances, each of which will offer a completely unique evening, featuring 12 different monologues performed by 12 different actors.

Directed by Drama Desk Award-winner Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss & What I Wore), Period Piece pairs an impressive line-up of actors with an equally impressive list of playwrights, performing new monologues about diverse experiences of menstruation, to entertain, educate, and enlighten audiences about a phenomenon clouded in mystery yet experienced by more than half the world's population: PERIODS.

Each performance will stream for one-night-only on Monday, April 12, April 19 and April 26 at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET via the virtual streaming platform Stellar. Inclusive of diverse menstruation experiences, the cast includes screen favorites Mandy Moore ("This Is Us"), AJ Michalka ("Aly & AJ"), Carmen Carerra ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Nicole Lynn Evans ("Superstore"), Agneeta Thacker (Netflix's "Dash & Lily"), Sara Chase ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Jordan Peele's Us), Tony Award-winners Beth Leavel (The Prom), Julie White (The Little Dog Laughed), Cady Huffman (The Producers) along with Broadway stars Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Julie Halston (You Can't Take It With You), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom), Geneva Carr (Hand to God), Jessica Hecht (Fiddler on the Roof), comedian Judy Gold and many more. Contributing playwrights include Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, OCC Award-winner Theresa Rebeck, Steinberg Playwright Award-winner Ngozi Anyanwu, comedian Quinn Fontaine (performing his own monologue about experiencing a period as a trans-man), Award-winning poet and playwright Kit Yan, Lauren Gunderson (the country's most produced playwright) and many more, writing about everything from First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt's period to the life of a young Nigerian girl, who can't go to school when she's bleeding.

"More than half of the people in the world experience periods, yet they're still taboo to talk about," Narang said. "It was incredibly important to us to compile a group of actors and playwrights with diverse experiences with menstruation. Not only are these stories funny, heartbreaking and eye opening, but my partners and I are hopeful that they'll also help to destigmatize menstruation. I'm thrilled to be partnered with I Support the Girls so we can raise much needed funds, and awareness of period poverty."

Tickets can be purchased at periodpieceplay.com and begin at $20 for individual performances or $40 for all three performances, with premium tickets and exclusive experiences available.

A portion of the proceeds from Period Piece will benefit I Support the Girls, an international organization supporting all genders, providing period products and bras to homeless and those in need.

Participating performers include Geneva Carr, Carmen Carrera, Maddie Corman, Sara Chase, Nicole Lynn Evans, Quinn Fontaine, Judy Gold, Julie Halston, Jessica Hecht, Cady Huffman, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Mia Katigbak, Carissa Kosta, Beth Leavel, Bianca Marroquin, Isabelle McCalla, AJ Michalka, Mirirai, Mandy Moore, Kellie Overbey, Lauren Patten, Stacey Sargeant, Futaba Shioda, Destry Spielberg, DeLanna Studi, Agneeta Thacker, Julie White and Kristina Wong.

Participating playwrights include Nayna Agrawal, Christina Anderson, Ngozi Anyanwu, Debra Barsha, Bekah Brunstetter, Diana Burbano, Susan Cinoman, Lisa D'Amour, Cheryl Davis, Nicole Lynn Evans, Quinn Fontaine, Zoila Galeano, Emma Goldman-Sherman, Kirsten Greenidge, Lauren Gunderson, Tina Howe, Jaime Jarrett, Lally Katz, Wendy MacLeod, Cassandra Medley, Eliana Pipes, Carole Real, Theresa Rebeck, Jacquelyn Reingold, Maria Elena Rodriguez, Elaine Romero, Sarah Ruhl, Sharon Soboil, Destry Spielberg, DeLanna Studi, Caridad Svich, Ruth Tang, Else Went, Kit Yan and Rhiana Yazzie.