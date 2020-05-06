Laura Osnes and Veanne Cox to Host Virtual Premiere of MARRY HARRY, An Original Movie Musical

The Dog Lives Productions and Streaming Musicals will partner with FoodTank to present a free virtual opening night on Friday, May 22 for the original romantic musical comedy, Marry Harry.

The premiere, hosted by Tony Award nominee and Marry Harry cast member Veanne Cox, and two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes, will start at 6:45 PM ET, with the show stream beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There will be encore presentations on May 22 at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, and at 7:00 pm BT /2:00 pm ET on Saturday, May 23, 2020. For information and to register, visit MarryHarry.com.



Marry Harry follows the wildly successful free streaming event for Tony Award nominee Paul Gordon's musical adaptations of Pride and Prejudice, seen by over 160,000 viewers worldwide, and tonight's encore streaming event for Emma.



The two-year-old Streaming Musicals is dedicated to presenting new, original musical theatre content, bringing live theatre to international audiences. The productions are filmed on theatrical and sound stages in high definition video and sound. Streaming Musicals also supports the creative artists who provide the site's content with a revolutionary profit-sharing model.



Marry Harry features a book by Jennifer R. Manocherian, music by Dan Martin, and lyrics by Michael Biello. The production is directed and choreographed by Bill Castellino.



Marry Harry had its Off-Broadway premiere at York Theatre Company in Spring 2017. It also received productions at American Theatre Group in Rahway, NJ, the New York Musical Theater Festival, and AMAS Musical Theatre Workshop, and readings at New York Stage and Film, and Vassar's Powerhouse Theatre. The streaming version of Marry Harry was filmed in a sound studio.



Boy meets girl on a block in the East Village, a place like no other, where muses come to life, singing and dancing and magically providing guidance to two misguided romantics and their loving, albeit controlling, parents. Marry Harry is a romantic comedy that explores family (restaurant) business, family loyalty, marriage, love, food and finding one's path in life with humor, heart and just the right amount of spice.



The cast of Marry Harry features Veanne Cox (Francine), Jesse Manocherian (Voice), Tony Melson (Voice), Diane Phelan (Sherri), Paul Salvatoriello (Big Harry), David Spadora (Little Harry) and Kim Steele (Voice).



The creative team also features Tyler Milliron (Director of Photography, Editor), James Morgan (Production Design), Matsy Stinson (Costume Design), Julian Evans (Sound Design), Jensen Chambers (Lighting Design), Eric Svejcar (Musical Director), Brooke van Hensbergen (Art Director), Joseph Hayward (Assistant Director) and Victoria Casillo (Assistant Choreographer).





