Laura Michelle Kelly Will Hold A Live Master Class To Support Emergency Relief Fund

Laura Michelle Kelly is supporting Broadway Bound Kids' emergency COVID relief fund with an online master class. This incredible opportunity will give aspiring acting students access to direct feedback and support, and a live Q&A. Laura will also give expert advice on how to approach an audition, tips to overcome stage fright, and share her personal experiences creating a musical.

All proceeds from all Virtual Programs go to Broadway Bound Kids' emergency relief fund to provide urgent assistance for teaching artists and the organization. With your help of spreading the word and donations, BBK can continue to inspire and empower youth during these chaotic times.

Broadway Bound Kids has garnered respect and admiration from industry professionals across the country including John Stamos who has this to say about the impact of the program: "Whether you're acting or doing makeup or just part of this community, it gives you a place and it also gives you a purpose." Erin Glass, founder of the organization adds, "Involvement in the performing arts is life changing! Our proudest accomplishments are seeing our students gain confidence and hearing them say that Broadway Bound Kids helps them express themselves."

Additional Master classes will be taught by Drama Desk Nominee and Broadway Star, Amy Spanger (Rock of Ages, Matilda, Chigaco, Elf) and Theater, TV/Film professionals Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner who bring their extensive combined 70 years of experience on stage and behind the scenes.

Master class schedule:

For more info, to enroll or to sponsor a student, visit bit.ly/bbkvirtual





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You