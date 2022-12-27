Laura Darrell Releases New Book THE PROMOTABILITY GAP

Laura Darrell has announced the release of her new book, The Promotability Gap: The REAL Reasons You're Not Advancing in Your Career and What YOU Can do About It.

In this new book, The Promotability Gap: The REAL Reasons You're Not Advancing in Your Career, and What YOU Can Do About It, Laura Darrell applies her 25 years of leadership experience developing people and teams at some of the most beloved companies of our time to help people understand why they aren't advancing in their careers and how they can take charge of their own professional development. She shares insights from her research conducted with senior executives across the retail, hospitality, marketing, communications, government, and financial industries about why people fail to advance within their organizations.

Using research data from trusted institutions like MIT, Deloitte, McKinsey, and Harvard Business School, this book highlights for you the top reasons people don't advance professionally and the following professional development areas that will help you take charge of your career:

Why effective communication skills are essential to career growth and how to develop those skills enhancing your ability to keep the attention of senior executives, deliver killer presentations and how to speak and write with confidence.

How emotional intelligence, and specifically empathy, has become one of the most in-demand skills for the future of work and how you can develop this skill in your everyday life.

How to gain valuable leadership experience without having managed a team, helping would-be first-time managers close one of their most challenging promotability gaps.

Why your executive presence and personal brand at work matter so much to your promotability and how you can actively enhance both areas in a way that senior leaders will notice.

How to enhance your working relationship with your manager, helping you overcome one of the most significant promotability gaps today.

Why time management and productivity are essential to career success and how you develop practical skills that help you master your time and get more done.

How to identify if you are being impacted by one of the 'dark reasons' people fail to advance in their careers.

The Promotability Gap is the most complete and authoritative guide for employees at all levels of their careers, providing them with a firsthand look at the most common reasons people fail to advance in their careers and specific professional development tactics that come at little to no cost helping you close those promotability gaps and advance your career.

Book Information:

The Promotability Gap

The REAL Reasons You're Not Advancing in Your Career and What YOU Can do About It.

By Laura Darrell - MA Leadership

Publisher: Self Published

Published: December 15th, 2022

ISBN: 9798843171537

Genre: Career Development, Professional Development, Public Speaking Skills, Building Empathy, Time Management Skills

About the Author:

Laura Darrell is a leadership author, speaker, educator, and former operations and training senior executive. She is known for her commitment to an organizational culture rooted in coaching, development, and appreciation. She has over 25 years of experience leading people and teams at some of North America's most beloved brands like Starbucks, Apple, Workopolis (now Indeed.com), Boston Pizza International, and A&W Restaurants.

Laura holds a Master's Degree in Organizational Leadership from Royal Roads University in British Columbia, Canada, with a research focus on multidisciplinary stakeholder collaboration that enhances business results.