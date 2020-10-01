Laura Benanti, Annaleigh Ashford, Nikki M. James and More Join DANCING FOR DEMOCRACY Virtual Fundraiser

Tune into "Dancing For Democracy" on Monday October 5 to raise funds for Joe BIden

Mondays for Biden has announced more special guests for its interactive virtual fundraising event "Dancing For Democracy" on Monday October 5th at 9:00pm EST.

In addition to previously announced appearances, Academy Award-winner Marisa Tomei, Tony- nominees Charlotte d'Amboise and Terrence Mann and Broadway veterans James T. Lane and Stephanie Pope have jumped onboard for this important cause.

Special guests include Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford, Laura Benanti, Nikki M. James, Jerry Mitchell, and Sergio Trujillo, Tony nominees Adrienne Barbeau, Danny Burstein, Charlotte d'Amboise, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Beth Malone, Terrence Mann , Rory O'Malley, Valarie Pettiford; Jessica Lee Goldyn, JoAnn M. Hunter, James T. Lane, Jess LeProtto, Gerry McIntyre, Stephanie Pope, Josh Walden and BroadwayWorld's James Kinney and choreographer Reed Luplau, among others.

The event will be a one hour virtual experience featuring performances and testimonials by some of Broadway and Hollywood's most well-loved performers.. You'll get to hear first hand why a Joe Biden presidency is important to them and to the future of this country.

Ahead of the event, you can join J. Elaine at Broadway For Biden's Monday Night Phone Banking, which starts at 7PM and runs until a few minutes before the start of our event. Visit broadwayforbiden.com for more information.

The group was created to provide a virtual place for busy artists, humanitarians, parents and all who want to help Joe Biden become the next US President. 100% of donations raised during this event go directly to the Biden Victory Fund.

RSVP below and make a donation through their private Raiser Link! Suggested donations start at $11.03 (Election Day!). Following your donation, you will be confirmed for the event and receive a private link to view the event on October 4th. RSVP at https://bit.ly/3kKsMmd.

