Laura Benanti, Andre De Shields, Jessie Mueller and More Join BALLOTS OVER BROADWAY

Ballots Over Broadway, an intimate evening of Broadway musical performances by your favorite stars of stage and screen is set for August 7, 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. hosted by Chris Mann.

Featuring Tony winners Laura Benanti, Andre De Shields, Jessie Mueller and Santino Fontana as well as Eden Espinosa, Jared Gertner, Tamyra Gray, Shanice Williams, Andy Karl, Orfeh, John Tartaglia, Christina Bianco, Mykal Kilgore, Sabrina Sloan, Michaela Watkins, Bradford Anderson, Deborah S. Craig, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Melissa Fumero, and Daheli Hall. Kyle Carter, Anthony Fedorov, Diana Huey, Kay-Ta Matsuno, Jennifer Paz, AJ Rafael, Jasmine Rafael, Christina Sajous, Heath Saunders, Nik Walker, and The UCLA Musical Theatre Class of 2020.

The evening will also include an appearance from special guest, Rep. Katie Porter

All proceeds from the event will be divided between two organizations, Higher Heights and Field Team 6.

Field Team 6 is a national volunteer army with a simple mission: Register Democrats. Save the world. By targeting places that need Democrats most, we aim to take the White House, flip the Senate, and expand our House majority.

Higher Heights is the only national organization providing Black women with a political home exclusively dedicated to harnessing their power to expand Black women's elected representation and voting participation, and advance progressive policies.

** Line-up subject to change. Virtual link to be distributed on RSVP

Link to recording available after the event

