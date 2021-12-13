Laura Benanti, Alan Ruck & More to Star in ANNIE Sequel Podcast Series

A new musical podcast based on Annie, that picks up five years after the musical takes place, will star Laura Benanti as Miss Hannigan, Lance Reddick as Oliver Warbucks, and Alan Ruck as Drake.

Variety reports that the podcast is titled "Tomorrow" and will feature new music and new arrangements of songs from the classic musical. The podcast premieres today on Amazon Music and Wondery before making its debut on other streaming platforms in January.

The podcast stars Abbie-Grace Levi as a teenage Annie. Five years after she was adopted by Warbucks in the near future, Annie is a singer-songwriter-influencer who has been tasked with solving a shocking mystery that threatens to cripple the Warbucks empire. Joined by her orphan friends, Annie realizes that the crisis may be connected to her old enemy, Miss Hannigan, who was recently released from prison after serving a five-year term. The scandal could also be connected to Annie's past after a second locket is found near her parents' grave.

Episode from the first season will be released weekly on Mondays throughout the next year with a total of 60 episodes planned. The podcast was created by David Kreizman, Ben Strouse, and Chris Tarry at Gen-Z Media.Chris Tarry, Shawn Pierce and David Molloy have created new arrangements for the songs, with Annie vocals by Haley Klinkhammer.

The series is based on the classic musical Annie, written by Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin and Thomas Meehan.