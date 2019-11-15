Last Chance to Enter TodayTix Raffle in Support of The Dramatists Guild Foundation

The Dramatists Guild Foundation and TodayTix have teamed up to give one lucky winner a pair of orchestra seats to any twelve shows on the TodayTix platform in the 2020 calendar year. All proceeds from the raffle go to supporting writers for the theater through the Dramatists Guild Foundation's many programs. The raffle closes on Friday, November 15th and a winner will be announced on Monday, November 18. Entries start at $25. For more information and your chance to win, click here.

The Dramatists Guild Foundation helps to ensure the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF's Emergency Grants, New Voices, Traveling Masters, Fellows, and Music Hall programs help propel playwrights, composers, lyricists, and book writers to their full potential by providing arts education and resources across the country.

TodayTix Founders Brian Fenty and Merritt Baer were 2019 DGF Gala honorees and recipients of the Alan Jay Lerner Award for their invaluable contributions to the theater.

"From the writer, to the leading lady, the usher to the stagehand, the designer to the producer, to the app that sells you the ticket, we all do our part in creating the magic that is live theater," Fenty and Baer said. "DGF is a core piece of that process - to help nurture writers when they need it most."

For more information about the Dramatists Guild Foundation, please visit: www.dgf.org.





