Larry Kramer Pens Essay For New York Times: 'The Worst is Yet to Come'

Playwright and activist Larry Kramer just penned an opinion piece for the New York Times, in which he explains why the future looks bleak for the LGBTQ community. He writes:

"But by the time a modicum of acceptance by the outside world starts to arrive, we are visited with a plague. It is a plague of disease, and with our new president it continues to be a plague of hate. There is not one cabinet member who has supportive or welcoming words for us. Every week, it seems, Mr. Trump appoints another judge who is on record as hating us."

He continues: "Millions of women and straight people are marching on Washington and in other cities and towns and protesting in the offices of elected officials every week of the year. Where are the millions of gay people being angry and vocal and visibly fighting back? Are we prepared to fight the many fights piling up against us?"

Click here to read the full piece.

After graduating from Yale he worked in the film industry, eventually writing and producing the Oscar film adaptation of D. H. Lawrence's Women in Love. With the sudden arrival of hiv/AIDS in 1981, he with five friends founded Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMHC), the first service organization for the sufferers of this plague. In 1987 he founded ACT UP, the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power, which fought into being the treatments that now keep us alive. His writings include the novel Faggots, the plays The Normal Heart, The Destiny of Me and Just Say No, and his political writings, Reports from the holocaust and The Tragedy of Today's Gays. Ryan Murphy directed the film of The Normal Heart.

His many awards include an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Yale. His attempt to establish a program for the study of gay history at Yale remains a failure. Farrar Straus and Giroux published volume one of The American People, his history of homosexuality and is readying volume two. He and his husband architect/interior designer David Webster live in New York and Connecticut.

