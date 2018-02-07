Lana Del Rey Says a Broadway Musical is One of Her Upcoming Projects

Feb. 7, 2018  

She's got a lust for the stage! In a recent interview with L'Officiel, songstress Lana Del Rey revealed that she is working on a musical.

"I was asked to write a musical, which I've started. It was for Broadway," she says. "I may finish in two or three years."

Lana Del Rey is an American singer, songwriter and model. Del Rey started songwriting at the age of 18 and signed her first recording contract with 5 Points Records in 2007, releasing her first digital album Lana Del Ray in January 2010. Del Rey bought herself out of the contract with 5 Points Records in April 2010. She signed a joint contract with Interscope, Polydor, and Stranger Records in July 2011. Del Rey released her second studio album Born to Die in January 2012. It debuted at number two on the U.S. Billboard 200, and was the fifth best-selling album of 2012.


