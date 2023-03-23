Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ladies of Laughter Releases First All Women Recording Comedy From NY Friars Club

Features past winners from heralded national competition and tour,

Mar. 23, 2023  

Ladies of Laughter Releases First All Women Recording Comedy From NY Friars Club The Ladies of Laughter will officially release their first recording Ladies of Laughter From The Friars Club! on March 29st. This marks the first-ever live all women comedy recording from the 119-year old show business fraternal organization that first began allowing women members into its club in 1984.

Aura Sonic, a New York-based remote recording company who has worked with the biggest venues and names in the music business, including Madison Square Garden, the Newport Jazz Festival, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, and countless others, recorded, and mixed the live event. "I couldn't stop laughing during the recording and mixing," said Aura Sonic president, Steve Remote.

The recording was produced by Ladies of Laughter founder, Peggy Boyce. "We are excited and thrilled to introduce some of our finest talent from our national competition and tour through this recording," said Boyce. "The women featured are among the best comedians out there and to have it recorded at the NY Friars Club means so much," she added.

The recording includes 11 tracks - 10 of the performers plus one "introduction" track that explains the brief history of the Ladies of Laughter and the historical significance of the recording at the Friars Club in New York by producer and Ladies of Laughter creator, Peggy Boyce. The recording features the following 10 comedians:

Regina DeCicco - Her "Distinct Voice" is featured on Track 2. She is the long-time warm-up comedian for ABC-Television's The View and she was the 2012 Ladies of Laughter "Newcomer Winner."

Shelly Colman - This "Straight Black Woman" is a New York-based comedian, voice-over actor and radio broadcaster. She's the 2014 Ladies of Laughter "Newcomer Winner."

Jocelyn Chia - Featured on Track 3 as "Asian Obese" is a Singapore born former attorney, who performs regularly around the world. She was the 2016 "Newcomer Winner."

Jane Condon - "I Have 2 Boys" known as "The upper-crust Roseanne," performs nationally and was the 2004 "Professional Winner."

Maureen Langan- "You Don't Have to Be A Cougar" is a broadcaster journalist and bi-coastal headliner.

Leighann Lord- "My Cat Can Beat Up Your Dog" is a New York-based comedian, actress

And writer.

Liz Glazer-Former tenured law professor and most recent national Ladies of Laughter

"Professional Winner" is featured in track 8 as "BTW I Am a Sober Lesbian."

Olga Namer - "I Grew Up Religious" is a staple at NY comedy clubs and has

opened for Chelsea Handler and Gilbert Gottfried.

Kelly MacFarland - "3:00pm Snack" is a Boston native and is a nationally known headliner and the 2016 Professional Winner.

Alycia Cooper - "I'm Half 100" is a Los Angeles-based actress, writer director and

comedian and was the 2014 "Professional Winner."

The recording will become available to the public on March 29th on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Deezer and Tidal.

This is the first recording by Ladies of Laughter, Inc. which was established in 1998 and has become known as the "CareerBuilder for Women in Comedy." Its competition and tour have appeared at theaters, casinos, comedy clubs and special events. For more information, go to ladiesoflaughter.org.



