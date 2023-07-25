LaChanze, Taraji P. Henson & Madison Wells Live Join JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Producing Team

Manhattan Theatre Club, Lynne Meadow (Artistic Director) and Chris Jennings (Executive Director) are partnering with producers Madison Wells Live (Gigi Pritzker, Founder / Jamie Forshaw, Executive Producer) along with LaChanze and Taraji P. Henson as producers of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, a world premiere play written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White. Jaja’s African Hair Braiding will begin previews on Tuesday, September 12 and open on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Lynne Meadow said, “I’m thrilled, as is MTC’s new Executive Director, Chris Jennings, to be working with Madison Wells, LaChanze, and Taraji P. Henson on the world premiere of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. Each of them is bringing special talents to our team and we couldn't be more proud to be joined by such accomplished partners to help create our Broadway premiere of Jocelyn Bioh’s exciting new play, under the direction of Whitney White. Both artists are making Broadway debuts with this opening of MTC‘s 2023-24 season.”

"Madison Wells is dedicated to amplifying the voices of badass women who fearlessly challenge the status quo,” said Gigi Pritzker, Founder of Madison Wells. “It is with great enthusiasm that Jamie Forshaw and I partner with MTC as producers of the world premiere of Jaja's African Hair Braiding. This is a remarkably witty, entertaining, and moving play and we are honored to cast a spotlight on the exceptional talents of Jocelyn Bioh and Whitney White, two trailblazing female artists who continue to inspire and captivate audiences with their empowering narratives."

LaChanze said, “I am honored and excited to join the producing team of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, written by the brilliant playwright Jocelyn Bioh. Her work brings the vibrant lived experiences within our global community to center stage. Under the skillful direction of Whitney White, and the dynamic artistic leadership at Manhattan Theatre Club, this joyous, funny, and inspiring play is sure to attract fresh and inclusive audiences.”

“I am honored to make my Broadway debut as part of the producing team for Jaja's African Hair Braiding at Manhattan Theatre Club. I want to thank Madison Wells Live for inviting me aboard this incredible and entertaining project,” said Taraji P. Henson. “This play holds immense importance within the Black community, addressing themes that resonate deeply. It celebrates the beauty, strength, and resilience of Black women, highlighting the art of hair braiding as a form of self-expression and empowerment. I am honored to contribute to the representation of diverse voices on Broadway and use my platform to uplift marginalized communities. Join us on this unforgettable and inspiring journey as we celebrate the power of Black culture at Jaja's African Hair Braiding on Broadway!"

This dazzling world premiere welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling hair braiding salon in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home. This extraordinary new play is by the award winning Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and will be directed by Obie winner Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB

The 2022-23 season marked Lynne Meadow’s 50th Anniversary as Artistic Director of MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB. Meadow was recently joined at the helm of MTC by Executive Director Chris Jennings, who succeeded Executive Producer Barry Grove. MTC’s mission, which Meadow created in 1972 and has implemented since, is to develop and present new work in a dynamic, supportive environment; to identify and collaborate with the most exciting new as well as accomplished artists; and to produce a diverse repertoire of innovative, entertaining, and thought-provoking plays and musicals by American and international playwrights. Since 1989, MTC Education, which uses the power of live theatre and playwriting to awaken minds, ignite imaginations, open hearts, and change lives, has also been an important part of our work.

Over five decades, MTC has grown from a small off-off-Broadway showcase into one of the country’s most prestigious and award-winning theatre companies, creating approximately 600 world, American, New York and Broadway premieres. Our productions have earned 7 Pulitzer Prizes, 28 Tony Awards, 50 Drama Desk Awards and 49 Obie Awards amongst many other honors. Our Broadway home is the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street) and Off-Broadway at New York City Center (131 West 55th Street). MTC is an anti-racist organization that respects and honors all voices, and upholds the values of community and equity, For more information, please visit www.ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

MADISON WELLS LIVE

(Producer) is the live entertainment arm of Madison Wells, Gigi Pritzker’s award-winning, independent production company with a strong bias towards stories for, by, and about badass women and people who push boundaries. Led by Executive Producer Jamie Forshaw, Madison Wells Live focuses on producing purpose-driven projects through collaboration with partners who are aligned in the belief that great storytelling can provoke, inspire, and move audiences around the world. Broadway credits include Shucked (Tony nomination for Best Musical), Company (Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical), The Old Man and The Pool, Pass Over, Hadestown (Tony Award for Best Musical), The Inheritance (Tony Award for Best Play), Million Dollar Quartet (Tony nomination for Best Musical). West End: The Ocean at the End of the Lane (Olivier nomination for Best New Play). Off-Broadway: Seven Deadly Sins (Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience). For more information, please visit MadisonWellsMedia.com.

LaCHANZE

(Producer) Broadway: Celie in The Color Purple (Tony Award) Ti Moune in Once On This Island (Tony Award nomination) Trouble In Mind (Tony Award nomination), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Tony Award nomination), A Christmas Carol, If/Then, The Wiz, Company, Ragtime, and Dreamgirls. Off Broadway: The Secret Life of Bees, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, The Vagina Monologues, and Cabin in the Sky at New York City Center Encores! TV: “Handel’s Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise” (Emmy Award), “East New York,” “The Blacklist,” HBO’s “The Night Of,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Good Fight,” “Sex And The City.” Film: The Help, Melinda, and Disney’s Hercules among other titles. As Director: Alice Childress’ Wine in the Wilderness at Classic Stage Company in 2024. As Producer: Here Lies Love by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, 20th Anniversary of Suzan-Lori Parks’ acclaimed Pulitzer-Prize-Winning play, Topdog/Underdog; Jeanine Tesori David Lindsay-Abaire’s new musical, Kimberly Akimbo, both co-produced with David Stone. President of Black Theatre United, a community dedicated to awareness, accountability, and advocacy. Proud mother to Celia Rose and Zaya LaChanze. She resides in Westchester, New York with her three cats and gardening hats.