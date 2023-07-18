LaChanze, Ben Platt, and More Set For Perelman Performing Arts Center Inaugural Season

Perelman Performing Arts Center has announced additional opening events and performances to celebrate the September 19 grand opening of the new performing arts center at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan.

As previously announced, the venue will also host a ballroom reimagining of CATS and more events.

Opening this fall is “Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson,” a contemporary American restaurant at the core of this new cultural anchor of Lower Manhattan. Designed by Rockwell Group, Metropolis will offer a warm and welcoming dining and lounge experience, including a bar and outdoor terrace, throughout PAC NYC’s lobby level. The menu draws inspiration from the diversity of the five boroughs defined by generations of immigrants and honors the convergence of cultures throughout the great city of New York.

The PAC NYC opening will also include three free events for the community: Open House: Arts Community Day (Sept. 27), Open House: Neighborhood Day (Sept. 28) and Open House: Five Borough Family Day (Sept. 30).

Expanding on PAC NYC’s music program, a new series, Downtown Sessions, will present intimate concerts with Tony Award winning artists LaChanze (Oct 1), Ben Platt (Oct 7) and the previously announced Brian Stokes Mitchell (Oct. 5). Citicard members and PAC NYC members will have early access to tickets.

PAC NYC’s inaugural artistic season will begin with Refuge: A Concert Series to Welcome the World (Sept. 19-23), a five-evening, Pay-What-You-Wish event featuring a vibrant mix of acclaimed musicians from around the globe curated around the theme of refuge. Global star José Feliciano and Armo (both Sept 23) have recently joined the concert series that features artists such as Common, Laurie Anderson, Michelle Zauner, Shoshana Bean, Angélique Kidjo, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra and many more.

On September 13, 2023, PAC NYC will inaugurate the building during a ribbon cutting and civic dedication ceremony with Mike Bloomberg, chair of the Perelman Performing Arts Center board of directors, PAC NYC leadership, elected officials, artists and other invited guests.

Family & Lobby Programming

Additional programming, including family performances, programming collaborations and free performances in the lobby on the Vartan and Clare Gregorian Stage, will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets & PAC NYC Individual Memberships

PAC NYC tickets beginning at $39 and memberships starting at $10 are available now at PACNYC.org or by calling 212.266.3000. For more information or to learn how to support PAC NYC, visit PACNYC.org.

Starting July 25, PAC NYC members and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets to the Downtown Sessions concerts with LaChanze and Ben Platt, through an exclusive presale. Tickets go on sale to the general public on July 28.

All performances are located at PAC NYC at 251 Fulton Street.

The public can sign up for important updates from PAC NYC at PACNYC.org/sign-up.