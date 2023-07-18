LaChanze, Ben Platt, and More Set For Perelman Performing Arts Center Inaugural Season

LaChanze, Ben Platt, and More Set For Perelman Performing Arts Center Inaugural Season

Perelman Performing Arts Center has announced additional opening events and performances  to celebrate the September 19 grand opening of the new performing arts center at the World Trade  Center site in Lower Manhattan. 

As previously announced, the venue will also host a ballroom reimagining of CATS and more events. 

Opening this fall is “Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson,” a contemporary American restaurant at the  core of this new cultural anchor of Lower Manhattan. Designed by Rockwell Group, Metropolis will offer  a warm and welcoming dining and lounge experience, including a bar and outdoor terrace, throughout  PAC NYC’s lobby level. The menu draws inspiration from the diversity of the five boroughs defined by  generations of immigrants and honors the convergence of cultures throughout the great city of New  York. 

The PAC NYC opening will also include three free events for the community: Open House: Arts Community Day (Sept. 27), Open House: Neighborhood Day (Sept. 28) and Open House: Five Borough Family Day (Sept. 30).  

Expanding on PAC NYC’s music program, a new series, Downtown Sessions, will present intimate  concerts with Tony Award winning artists LaChanze (Oct 1), Ben Platt (Oct 7) and the previously  announced Brian Stokes Mitchell (Oct. 5). Citicard members and PAC NYC members will have early access to tickets. 

PAC NYC’s inaugural artistic season will begin with Refuge: A Concert Series to Welcome the World (Sept. 19-23), a five-evening, Pay-What-You-Wish event featuring a vibrant mix of acclaimed musicians  from around the globe curated around the theme of refuge. Global star José Feliciano and Armo (both Sept 23) have recently joined the concert series that features artists such as Common, Laurie Anderson, Michelle Zauner, Shoshana Bean, Angélique Kidjo, Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra and  many more. 

On September 13, 2023, PAC NYC will inaugurate the building during a ribbon cutting and civic  dedication ceremony with Mike Bloomberg, chair of the Perelman Performing Arts Center board of  directors, PAC NYC leadership, elected officials, artists and other invited guests. 

Family & Lobby Programming 

Additional programming, including family performances, programming collaborations and free  performances in the lobby on the Vartan and Clare Gregorian Stage, will be announced in the coming  months. 

Tickets & PAC NYC Individual Memberships 

PAC NYC tickets beginning at $39 and memberships starting at $10 are available now at PACNYC.org or  by calling 212.266.3000. For more information or to learn how to support PAC NYC, visit PACNYC.org. 

Starting July 25, PAC NYC members and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets to the Downtown  Sessions concerts with LaChanze and Ben Platt, through an exclusive presale. Tickets go on sale to the  general public on July 28. 

All performances are located at PAC NYC at 251 Fulton Street. 

The public can sign up for important updates from PAC NYC at PACNYC.org/sign-up



