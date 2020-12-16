LYNN AHRENS: A LYRIC LIFE to Premiere Digitally for Free, Featuring Nikki Renée Daniels, Brandon Uranowitz and More
After the 18th, the program will continue to be available on Stage Access for a limited period of time to subscribers.
Ragtime. Anastasia. Once On This Island. A Man of No Importance. My Favorite Year. Lynn Ahrens has created lyrics for award winning songs for Broadway, Hollywood, and television earning Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, in addition to Academy Award, Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominations. Ahrens is one of the most revered and prolific contemporary lyricists - a woman in a world where few have flourished. In 2018, 92Y's Lyrics & Lyricists series shined a spotlight on her incredible talent! See it now for the first time online.
Presented free for one night only, Ahrens' intent is to help raise funds for a number of organizations that directly benefit and impact members of the theatrical community who are in need of help during the pandemic.
"We're all trying, in our own ways, to do what we can. I hope people will not only enjoy the program but will be moved to donate" says Ahrens.
Lynn Ahrens: A Lyric Life is directed by Jason Danieley, has music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, co-music direction by Michael Gacetta and features a cast of Nikki Renée Daniels, David Harris, Margo Seibert, Brandon Uranowitz and Alton Fitzgerald White, accompanied by Nate Brown, Cenovia Cummins, Client De Ganon, Pete Donovan, Michael Gacetta and Aaron Heick. Lynn Ahrens hosts.
After the premiere on December 18th, the program will continue to be available on Stage Access for a limited period of time to subscribers.
Stage Access is available on the web at www.stageaccess.com and on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Ann Reinking Passes Away at 71
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away. She was 71 years old....
London Theatres Will Shut Down Once More After Tuesday Evening Performances
Theatres in London have been told to shut down once again following Tuesday evening's performances....
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald and More Release 'Georgia On My Mind' Single
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, alongside Audra McDonald, director Schele Williams, and Broadway Inspirational Voices’ Joseph Joubert and Michael McEl...
Breaking: HOUDINI Musical Set Sights on Broadway; Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes Take Part in Virtual Reading
Producer Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) has just announced that the new Broadway bound musical HOUDINI directed by Federico Bellone (Mary Poppins in Milan...
New Musical A HANUKKAH CAROL Debuts First Look and Listen With Michael James Scott, Ben Fankhauser and More
Hanukkah 2021 is gonna be LIT! A HANUKKAH CAROL, or GELT TRIP! The Musical isn’t just “A Christmas Carol for Jews”—it’s an irreverent and heartfelt mu...
The Muny Announces Dates for 2021 Season, Featuring MARY POPPINS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, SWEENEY TODD & More
The Muny announced today dates for the highly-anticipated 2021 season. After postponing the 2020 lineup due to COVID-19, a first in the theatre’s 102-...