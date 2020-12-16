LYNN AHRENS: A LYRIC LIFE to Premiere Digitally for Free, Featuring Nikki Renée Daniels, Brandon Uranowitz and More

Ragtime. Anastasia. Once On This Island. A Man of No Importance. My Favorite Year. Lynn Ahrens has created lyrics for award winning songs for Broadway, Hollywood, and television earning Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards, in addition to Academy Award, Grammy Award and Golden Globe nominations. Ahrens is one of the most revered and prolific contemporary lyricists - a woman in a world where few have flourished. In 2018, 92Y's Lyrics & Lyricists series shined a spotlight on her incredible talent! See it now for the first time online.

Presented free for one night only, Ahrens' intent is to help raise funds for a number of organizations that directly benefit and impact members of the theatrical community who are in need of help during the pandemic.

"We're all trying, in our own ways, to do what we can. I hope people will not only enjoy the program but will be moved to donate" says Ahrens.

Lynn Ahrens: A Lyric Life is directed by Jason Danieley, has music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, co-music direction by Michael Gacetta and features a cast of Nikki Renée Daniels, David Harris, Margo Seibert, Brandon Uranowitz and Alton Fitzgerald White, accompanied by Nate Brown, Cenovia Cummins, Client De Ganon, Pete Donovan, Michael Gacetta and Aaron Heick. Lynn Ahrens hosts.

After the premiere on December 18th, the program will continue to be available on Stage Access for a limited period of time to subscribers.

Stage Access is available on the web at www.stageaccess.com and on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.