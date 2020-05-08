LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Continues With Michael Feinstein, Renée Fleming and More

Carnegie Hall continues its new online series Live with Carnegie Hall on Tuesday, May 12 at 2PM EDT with acclaimed interpreter of the American Songbook Michael Feinstein hosting a program dedicated to the music of George Gershwin, joined by special guests. Live with Carnegie Hall continues on Thursday, May 14 at 2PM EDT hosted by world-renowned soprano Renée Fleming joined by her friend and special guest vocalist-songwriter Rufus Wainwright for a program exploring the art of song, and also revisiting a classic performance of a work from her signature repertoire-R. Strauss's Four Last Songs-in discussion with WQXR's Elliott Forrest. Philadelphia Orchestra Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin returns as host on Tuesday, May 19 at 2PM EDT for a program centered on the ensemble's history at Carnegie Hall.



These new original online programs are designed to connect world-class artists with music lovers everywhere, featuring musical performances, storytelling, and conversations that offer deeper insights into great music and behind-the-scenes personal perspectives. Live with Carnegie Hall launched in April and has included episodes hosted by Emanuel Ax, Joshua Bell, Tituss Burgess, Angélique Kidjo, and Ute Lemper. The series is streamed on Carnegie Hall's social media channels via Facebook Live and Instagram Live. A schedule of upcoming episodes as well as archived programs that are available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/live.



"Through the reach of technology, Live with Carnegie Hall offers us the opportunity to bring people together to enjoy unique musical experiences at a time when we all need the uplifting inspiration of the arts more than ever," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. "We are excited to be able to share our virtual stage with some of the world's most extraordinary artists-representing the full range of music that is featured on Carnegie Hall's stages every day of the week. They will be joining us to personally curate these episodes, sharing their artistry, personal musical perspectives, and captivating stories."



In addition to live conversation and/performance, Live with Carnegie Hall programming will integrate historical or recent audio/video content drawn from concerts, master classes, and recordings. In most of the programs, artists will engage with viewers in real time via social media, building an inspired sense of community.



Alongside Live with Carnegie Hall, significant efforts have been made to pivot the wide range of high-quality music education and social impact programming created by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute to an online-first approach in order to serve students, families, and educators at home for the duration of the pandemic and beyond.



This special focus by WMI's team includes promoting the Hall's Musical Explorers and Link Up curriculums-already used by many hundreds of thousands of elementary school students in classrooms nationwide-to parents and teachers via a new family-facing resource page; sharing Carnegie Hall Music Educators' Workshop video content as well as a variety of classroom resources with teachers; expanding resources for parents at home with very young children as an off-shoot of Carnegie Hall's Lullaby Project; bringing programs for local teens online; and highlighting Carnegie Hall's library of masterclass content with leading artists to benefit young professional musicians.



A new Facebook group for music educators-publicly available to everyone-has also been launched by Carnegie Hall to encourage conversation and communication, inviting teachers to share resources and on-the-job experiences including best practices for remote learning during this challenging time.



"For many years, the Hall has served hundreds of thousands of students and educators across the country and around the world through its specially-created, dynamic music education curriculums, which we have now made available online" said Gillinson. "We are happy to tap these tools, engaging with families and educators currently seeking direct-to-home resources, helping them to make music an everyday part of their lives."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You