LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS' Andrew Keenan-Bolger Takes Over Instagram Tomorrow!

We're heading somewhere that's green tomorrow, June 26th, because Andrew Keenan-Bolger is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story for opening night of the Cape Playhouse's Little Shop of Horrors! Be sure to tune in throughout the day to get a behind-the-scenes look at this production of the classic show! You're not gonna want to miss this trip to Skid Row!

Andrew created the roles of Crutchie in the original Broadway cast of Newsies and Jesse Tuck in Tuck Everlasting, for which he received Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations respectively. He has also appeared on Broadway in Mary Poppins, Seussical, Beauty and the Beast, and A Christmas Carol. He performed in the first national tours of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Mary Poppins, and Ragtime. His TV credits include the upcoming HBO miniseries "The Undoing," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Three Rivers" (ABC Pilot), "Nurse Jackie," "Looking," "The Naked Brothers Band," and "One Life To Live." His film credits include The Rewrite, You Must Be Joking, and Marci X. He received a B.F.A. from the University of Michigan. He is also the co-creator of the critically acclaimed web series "Submissions Only," the director of the award-winning short films Sign and The Ceiling Fan and the co-author of the bestselling children's book series Jack & Louisa (Penguin Random House). Follow along with all of his adventures on social media @KeenanBlogger.

A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, Little Shop Of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for over 30 years. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast,and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it, BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

Little Shop of Horrors, a Playhouse premiere, is playing June 26 - July 6, with direction by Producing Artistic Director, Michael Rader (Tour: A Christmas Story, Cirque du Soleil) and choreography by Shea Sullivan (Off-Broadway: Pageant). The cast includes Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Broadway: Tuck Everlasting, Newsies the Musical, Mary Poppins) as Seymour, Lauren Zakrin (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Rock of Ages) as Audrey, Miles Jacoby (Broadway: The Book of Mormon) as Orin, Stephen Berger (Broadway: Kinky Boots, Pajama Game, Into the Woods) as Mushnik, and Rema Webb (Broadway: The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, The Color Purple) as the blood-thirsty plant, Audrey II.





