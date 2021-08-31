LISTEN: Thomas Schumacher and Anne Quart Explain How They Will Bring Back 23 Disney Shows on STAGECRAFT

After a year and a half away, Disney Theatrical Productions is getting ready to return to the stage. Two musicals will re-open on Broadway in a matter of weeks (The Lion King and Aladdin), and another 21 shows will open around the world over the course of the next seven months. Thomas Schumacher and Anne Quart recently spoke to Variety's Gordon Cox in a recent episode of his podcast, Stagecraft, about everything that is going into the relaunch.

"We have to raise the entire ecosystem up from the ground," explained Quart. "One particular show can't be more or less important than the other. We have to raise it all up together. Otherwise we're not going to have an industry."

Listen to the full podcast below!

The Lion King begins performances on Tuesday, September 14 at the Minskoff Theatre. Aladdin resumes performances on Tuesday, September 28 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski