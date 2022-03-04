LISTEN: THE MARVELOUS MRS MAISEL Season Four Soundtrack Out Today

Get a first listen of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Four (Music From The Amazon Original Series), out now as a digital album.

Featuring the same 15 recordings as the digital album, but in a different playing order, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Four (Music From The Amazon Original Series) -- will be available on CD (April 29) and 12" vinyl (November 4) and may be preordered here.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Four (Music From The Amazon Original Series) features new original songs "They Came, They Danced," "City Lights," and "Maybe Monica"-written for the series by Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore as well as classic compositions by Cole Porter, Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein/Betty Comden/Adolf Green, George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin. The soundtrack also includes songs performed by Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland and Fred Astaire, Doris Day, Blossom Dearie, and more.

In the series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, in 1958 New York, Midge Maisel's life is on track- husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she's good at - and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Emmy-winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy-winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy-winner Alex Borstein, Emmy-nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy-winner Luke Kirby. Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, serve as the show's writers, directors and executive producers.

Music plays an integral part in the acclaimed hit series, complementing and enhancing ambience, plot points and character development through the emotional authenticity of the soundtrack. Music supervisors on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Four (Music From The Amazon Original Series) are Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. The team took home Emmy Awards for Outstanding Musical Supervision for the first three seasons.

"Writing original songs for Season Four was a joyride. When else in our career are we going to be asked to write 60s pop, a calypso wedding toast, classic burlesque strips, and even a fake Golden Age Broadway musical?" said songwriters Thomas Mizer and Curtis Moore. "Every time Amy and Dan would call with a new assignment we'd laugh at this new wild, musical adventure. Then we'd hang up and wonder if they were punking us."

Since its premiere on Prime Video on March 17, 2017, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast and creative team have earned a multitude of honors including 20 Emmy awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, five Critics Choice Awards (including Best Comedy Series), two Producers Guild Awards, a Writers Guild Award, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, including Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, and a Peabody Award, among others.

The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel debuted on Prime Video on February 18, with two new episodes dropping every Friday for four weeks.

In Season Four, it's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft-and the places it takes her-creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

Listen to the new album here: