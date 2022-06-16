LISTEN: Robin de Jesús Shares His Journey from Working as a Server to Landing First Broadway Gig on Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the three Time Tony Award Nominee Robin de Jesús, who was most recently seen in the Netflix adaptation of tick, tick... BOOM! directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda! In this Throwback Thursday episode, originally released on April 1, 2021, Robin dishes on his journey working as a server at Bertucci's and Bubba Gump to gracing the Broadway stage!

Before closing out the episode with a fun round of 'Forrest Gump Quotes', Robin shares what it was like when he received his first Tony Nomination and how he transitioned from Broadway to film and television.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they gab about the classic 90's comedy LIVING SINGLE and some of their worst survival job experiences! The audio can be found here on Broadway World and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.