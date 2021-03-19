LISTEN: Gabrielle Ruiz Joins WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast

Gabrielle Ruiz sat down this week with Patrick Oliver Jones on his podcast "Why I'll Never Make It". The two first met on the National Tour of Evita back in 2013 and their friendship is evident in the wide range of topics they covered in this 2 part podcast series. The first episode aired on Wednesday, March 17th and the 2nd episode airs today, Friday, March 19th.

Listen to the first episode below!

Gabrielle and Patrick discuss her years on Broadway (In the Heights, If/'Then) as an ensemble dancer and understudy to her 4 seasons with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and how that show affected the presentation and projection of women in television. They also talked about her unfortunate miscarriage back in 2019 as well as her current pregnancy, which is going very well with just a few weeks to go. There's discussions about the craft of acting and singing, auditioning for theater vs. TV, how she's handled her own rise in fame and attention, her podcast What Are Friends For, and her work on important projects like VIVA Broadway.

Gabrielle Ruiz is an American actress, philanthropist, producer, activist and champion for the arts. She is known for The CW's critically acclaimed comedy, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, where she received rave reviews as Valencia Perez. Her most recent project is What Are Friends For podcast, where she produces and co-hosts. You can also catch her on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Modern Family, Better Things, Alone Together, Orange Is The New Black, Sesame Street, Law & Order: SVU, and The Filth. She performed on Broadway in If/Then with Idina Menzel, Evita with Ricky Martin, In The Heights with Lin-Manuel Miranda and in the 1st National Tour of A Chorus Line, as Diana Morales.

Why I'll Never Make It is one of Feedspot's Top 25 Theater Podcasts and is hosted by Off-Broadway actor and singer Patrick Oliver Jones. This weekly podcast features fellow creatives sharing the realities of a career in the performing arts. In addition to Ruiz, guests for Women's History Month include Carrie Bernans (Black Panther), Sally Wilfert (Assassins), Joyce Hshieh (Jeopardy Champion), and theater historian Kristin Stultz Pressley discussing the prolific contributions of Dorothy Fields to musical theater.