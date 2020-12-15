LISTEN: Derrick Baskin Releases Holiday-Themed Cover of 'What a Wonderful World'

Hot off his Grammy and Tony nominated performance in the hit Broadway show Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Broadway star Derrick Baskin has put a holiday spin on the Louis Armstrong classic, "What A Wonderful World"; the song premieres via Bring Back Soul Music today.

This interpretation was birthed after being commissioned by the Armstrong estate to create new work based on Louis' life. For this reimagination, Baskin teamed up with award-winning theater composer and Colbert Late Show alum Michael Thurber, who produced and arranged this track.

Of his version of the Armstrong classic, Derrick Baskin commented, "In putting my spin on this American classic, it was my way of saying thank you to one of the greatest jazz musicians for composing such an iconic song. It was also a way to thank him for paving the way for me to be who I am as a black artist in this industry."

Derrick Baskin is a Tony and Grammy Award nominee for his recent starring turn as Otis Williams in Broadway's Ain't Too Proud: The Life And Times of the Temptations, a role he originated. He has appeared in numerous other Broadway shows, winning a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Ensemble Performance for 2005's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. In addition to Broadway, Baskin has been featured on The Today Show, The View, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The AOL BUILD SERIES, PBS and CBS. He's also had the privilege of singing behind Michael Bublé, Mariah Carey, and Wiz Khalifa.

