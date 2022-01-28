LISTEN: Broadway's Backbone with Tony Spinosa

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

With his original musical premiering this weekend in Los Angeles, Broadway's Tony Spinosa is masked up , vaxed up and ready for "Singing Revolution." When Tony was in nursery school his parents were alerted Tony had the fire of an artist. Since then he has dedicated his life to the uniquely American art form, musical theatre. There is no one clear path to success, so Tony continues to value himself and trust that an act of kindness can change the world so deeply, he wrote a musical about it.