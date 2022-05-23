LISTEN: Broadway's Backbone with Stacey Tookey
Tookey is best known for her work on So You Think You Can Dance.
BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.
Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.
Stacey Tookey's dream was to be in a ballet company. After achieving that dream, Stacey realized that she wasn't fulfilled and that dreams can change. After five years dancing with Celine at Caesars Palace and due to an incredible support system, her choreography career started as an "accidental happening." With over a decade of "So You Think You Can Dance" Canada and USA, she is expanding her horizons with her own company. She is an advocate for dancers wellness, and had an upcoming movie musical feature film in the can. She has learned that her challenges are her best teachers, that it's necessary to push away doubt and white noise and do what your meant to do, and to jump before you're ready. (original music provided by Benjamin Velez)