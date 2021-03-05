Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LISTEN: Andy Karl, Orfeh, and Andrew Logan Release a Mashup of Yesterday, Time After Time, and Shallow

The trio originally created the mashup for Orfeh and Karl's concert series, Legally Bound, in 2020. 

Mar. 5, 2021  
Broadway power couple Andy Karl and Orfeh, along with Andrew Logan have collaborated on a new single, available now!

The song is a mashup of Yesterday by The Beatles, Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper, and Shallow from A Star is Born. The trio originally created the mashup for Orfeh and Karl's concert series, Legally Bound, in 2020.

Listen now on Spotify and Apple Music!

Orfeh and Andy Karl met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony® nomination.

Karl earned his own Tony® nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award).

The pair most recently starred alongside one another in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis.


