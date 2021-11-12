LISA HOWARD: THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF THE YEAR Album to be Released

FatLab Music has announced the upcoming release of "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," a very special collection of seasonal favorites - some things old and some things new - by Broadway singing actress Lisa Howard (It Shoulda Been You, Escape to Margaritaville), just in time for the holidays! The album will be officially released on all digital music platforms on Saturday, November 20, but will be available for pre-order on iTunes beginning tomorrow, Saturday, November 13. Pre-orders will include instant access to the ever popular "Sleigh Ride," featuring guest vocalist Derrick Baskin, original cast member and Tony award-nominee for Ain't Too Proud. For more information visit www.fatlab.com.

Longtime collaborators Lisa Howard and Michael Shaieb had often dreamed of producing their own Christmas album. During the pandemic, with more time on their hands than usual, they decided to take advantage and fulfill their Dream! Inspired by her love of Christmas movies, Lisa chose the songs for the album by envisioning that they were the score to any one of her many favorite holiday classics. What arose was an eclectic mix of classic Christmas favorites and modern pop hits. Michael Shaieb arranged and orchestrated the songs with a fresh new take, and the result is a beautifully crafted holiday album that you'll want to listen to over and over.

"Creating this Christmas album was a true partnership with Lisa," share album producers Shaieb and Brent Lord. "The variety in her song selection allowed us to feature the many stylistic sides of her voice in the arrangements. We have a shorthand with each other from having worked together for many years, and producing this album was much more fun for us than it was work."

In celebration of this recording, Ms. Howard will appear at Feinstein's/54Below (254 West 54th Street - between Broadway & 8th Avenue) performing with Mr. Shaieb and his trio in "What Christmas Means To Me" on Sunday, December 12th at 7pm. Tickets are available at www.54Below.com and (646) 476-3551.

The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year Track List:

1.It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year (Edward Pola, George Wyle)

2.Santa Tell Me (Ariana Grande-Butera, Savan Kotecha, Ilya Salmanzadeh)

3.Sleigh Ride feat. Derrick Baskin (Leroy Anderson, Mitchell Parish)

4.The House Where I Grew Up At Christmas (Michael Shaieb)

5.All I Want For Christmas Is You (Walter Afanasieff, Mariah Carey)

6.I'll Be Home For Christmas/Home For The Holidays (Kim Gannon, Walter Kent/Buck Ram/Robert Allen, Al Stillman)

7.Christmas Wrapping feat. Derrick Baskin (Chris Butler)

8.We Need A Little Christmas (Jerry Herman)

9.Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)

10.Last Christmas (George Michael)

11.River (Joni Mitchell)

12.Under The Mistletoe feat. Derrick Baskin (Kelly Clarkson, Aben Eubanks)

13.What Christmas Means To Me (Anna Gaye, George Gordy, Allen Story)

14.Holly Jolly Christmas/Here Comes Santa Claus (Johnny Marks/Gene Autry, Oakley Haldeman)

Vocals by Lisa Howard

Additional vocals by Derrick Baskin (Tracks 3, 7, 12)

Acoustic guitar by Giacomo La Vita (Tracks 5, 11)

Vocals recorded by Michael Shaieb

Mixed & mastered by Brent Lord

Album artwork by Joseph Wartnerchaney

Arrangements written & produced by Michael Shaieb

Recorded 2021 at FatLab Music, NYC