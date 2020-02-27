LETTERS LIVE is Coming to The Town Hall in April

Letters Live, a celebration of the enduring power of literary correspondence performed by a group of renowned talent, will return to The Town Hall (123 West 43rd Street) Sunday, April 19 at 7:30 pm and Monday, April 20 at 7:30 pm in support of PEN America. A sensation since its 2013 London debut, Letters Live played to sold-out audiences at The Town Hall in 2018 and recently performed to a sold-out crowd at London's legendary Royal Albert Hall.

While the names of the letter readers for Letters Live are never revealed until the performance, past participants have included Benedict Cumberbatch (a Letters Live co-producer), Olivia Colman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Edie Falco, Cynthia Erivo, David Harbour, Sally Hawkins, Anjelica Huston, Carey Mulligan, Lawrence Fishburne, Russell Brand, Katie Holmes, Gillian Anderson, Sir Ian McKellen, Jude Law, Brie Larson, Kristen Scott Thomas, and Sir Ben Kingsley, among many others.

Letters read at previous Letters Live have been written by David Bowie, Marge Simpson, Mohandas Gandhi, Elvis Presley, Janis Joplin, Tom Hanks, Kurt Vonnegut, Charlotte Bronte, John Steinbeck, Che Guevara, as well as by many remarkable people who are lesser known. The result is an evening full of surprise and delight, at turns funny and poignant, taking audiences on an unforgettable emotional journey through time and place.

Letters Live had its premiere at The Tabernacle in west London in December 2013. Since then it has been staged over sixty times, including performances in London, New York, Brixton Prison, Los Angeles, and the Calais Jungle.

Letters Live was inspired by Shaun Usher's bestselling Letters of Note and Simon Garfield's To the Letter. A worldwide phenomenon, Usher's Letters of Note titles have been translated into eighteen languages and sold over 500,000 copies worldwide, and the Letters of Note website has been visited by tens of millions of people.

Benedict Cumberbatch, a co-producer of Letters Live, said "Letters Live makes us pause and imagine the lives behind the letters read and the circumstances of their origin. It's a privilege and truly inspiring to read this unique form of the written word to a live audience. And we are enormously excited to be bringing Letters Live back to New York to The Town Hall."

Letters Live has from the outset been committed to supporting worthwhile causes and charities including First Story, The Reading Agency, Mothers to Mothers, Help Refugees, 826LA, 826NY, Ministry of Stories, Women for Women and Youth Strike for Climate Change.

Tickets for Letter Live are available through Ticketmaster at https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/03005847255A0B93 or by calling (800) 653-8000. Tickets start at $62.

Check out the trailer for Letters Live below!





