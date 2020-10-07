Click Here for More Articles on LES MISERABLES
LES MISERABLES Makes its Vietnamese Debut in November at the Hanoi Opera House
The production was originally intended to take place in October, but will now be staged on November 21-22.
Les Miserables will make its Vietnamese debut this year at the Hanoi Opera House, Vietnam Net reports.
The production was originally intended to take place in October, but will now be staged on November 21-22.
The Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre says that the production is being mounted with the aim of calling for solidarity among people worldwide in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cast will feature famous native opera artists including Dao To Loan, Huy Duc, Tran Trang Sao Mai, and Bui Trang, as well as both foreign and local actors.
Read the original story on Vietnam Net.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Star Armelia McQueen Dies at 68
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actress Armelia McQueen has died at 68....
Patti LuPone Responds to Trump's White House Balcony Moment: 'I Still Have the Lung Power and I Wore Less Makeup'
Patti LuPone is at it again on Twitter, this time with a hilarious comment on a recent photo of Donald Trump. The photo shows Trump on the balcony of ...
VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Performs 'Let It Go', 'You'll Be Back' and More in Virtual Sing Along Event
Cohesity, Pure Storage and Special Olympics Northern California presented a virtual night out with Jonathan Groff! Groff sang famous tunes from Frozen...
VIDEO: See Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes in the New Trailer For Hallmark Film ONE ROYAL HOLIDAY
The first trailer has been released for One Royal Holiday, the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film starring Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit....
Thomas Jefferson Byrd Killed in Shooting in Atlanta
The Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday morning....
VIDEO: Rebecca Luker Urges People to Email Their Congressmen Regarding ALS Drugs
Rebecca Luker has made a video, posted to Kelli O'Hara's Instagram account, providing an update on her condition. Luker was diagnosed with ALS in Nove...