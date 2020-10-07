LES MISERABLES Makes its Vietnamese Debut in November at the Hanoi Opera House

Click Here for More Articles on LES MISERABLES

The production was originally intended to take place in October, but will now be staged on November 21-22.

Les Miserables will make its Vietnamese debut this year at the Hanoi Opera House, Vietnam Net reports.

The Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Theatre says that the production is being mounted with the aim of calling for solidarity among people worldwide in order to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cast will feature famous native opera artists including Dao To Loan, Huy Duc, Tran Trang Sao Mai, and Bui Trang, as well as both foreign and local actors.

Read the original story on Vietnam Net.

