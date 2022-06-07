LEOPOLDSTADT Will Open at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway This Fall

Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, Leopoldstadt, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, will open on Broadway in a limited engagement at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street) this fall. Performances will begin Wednesday, September 14, 2022 ahead of a Sunday, October 2, 2022 opening night.

Perhaps the most personal play of Stoppard's unmatched career, Leopoldstadt opened in London's West End to rave critical acclaim on January 25, 2020. A planned extension due to overwhelming demand was curtailed due to the COVID-19 lockdown seven weeks later. In late 2021, the play returned for a further 12-week engagement. Both runs completely sold out and Leopoldstadt received the Olivier Award for Best New Play in October 2020.

Leopoldstadt will mark Tom Stoppard's 19th play on Broadway since his groundbreaking Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead opened 55 years ago. Stoppard has won four Best Play Tony Awards, more than any other playwright in history.

Casting for Leopoldstadt will be announced at a later date.

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours. The Financial Times said, "This is a momentous new play. Tom Stoppard has reached back into his own family history to craft a work that is both epic and intimate; that is profoundly personal, but which concerns us all." With a cast of 38 and direction by Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt is a "magnificent masterpiece" (The Independent) that must not be missed.

Sonia Friedman said, "Any new Stoppard play is something to treasure, but Leopoldstadt is truly a gift and our greatest living playwright's most intensely personal piece. Leopoldstadt is a passionate drama of enduring love and familial bonds that asks us to bear witness to our pasts, no matter how painful that might be.

I so look forward to bringing Patrick Marber's epic and truly extraordinary production to North America at a moment when it feels more necessary than ever."

Patrick Marber said: "It was my great pleasure to direct a revival of Tom's early play Travesties on Broadway in 2018. At the time he mentioned that he was just beginning to write something new. And here it is, his mighty Leopoldstadt.

I've loved Tom's plays since boyhood. I studied his work at university, he inspired me as a fledgling playwright. To be the director of his new play is one heck of an honour.

We are so thrilled to be bringing this moving and beautiful play to life once more."

Leopoldstadt's creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Richard Hudson (The Lion King, La Bête), costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by three-time Tony Award winner Neil Austin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Company, Travesties), sound and original music by Tony Award winner Adam Cork (Red, Travesties), video design by Isaac Madge, and movement by Emily Jane Boyle. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Maureen Kelleher, and UK casting is by Amy Ball CDG.

