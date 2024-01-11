LEMPICKA Announces Collaboration With Sotheby's Auction House

Lempicka, the sweeping new musical portrait celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, is collaborating with Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury, in celebration of the renowned artist and the Broadway-bound production.

See star Eden Espinosa perform the song, "Woman Is" in the first official music video for the show!

On January 17, Lempicka will be the first-ever Broadway show in history to perform at Sotheby’s, as they host the first live event for fans and special guests – by invitation only. Lucky fans can enter to win tickets to the special one-night-only – and private – event by entering a free lottery on the TodayTix app. The lottery will open on Friday, January 12 at 10:00 AM ET and fans can enter through Tuesday, January 16 at 6:00 PM ET. Leading lady Eden Espinosa will be hosting the event, alongside the yet-to-be-announced cast, in the historic room.

Sotheby’s is also pleased to present the selling exhibition “The World of Tamara – A Celebration of Lempicka and Art Deco” beginning March 28 through April 16, 2024, in tandem with the opening of Lempicka. This special event will feature works by the famous Art Deco artist plus exceptional objects from the time period including, but not limited to, jewelry, automobiles and more. Further details and exhibition timing to follow.

Julian Dawes, Sotheby’s Head of Impressionist and Modern Art, Americas, commented: “We are thrilled to celebrate the legacy of Tamara de Lempicka whose distinctive style continues to shape culture today. A pioneer in her own right, Lempicka has received remarkable success, and it is an honor to present a range of her works alongside iconic examples of art deco -- from jewelry to design, cars and more -- in what is sure to be a highly anticipated and exciting selling exhibition.”

As previously announced, Lempicka will open on Broadway this spring at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St). Ms. Espinosa, who originated the titular role in critically acclaimed performances at Williamstown Theatre Festival and La Jolla Playhouse, will star in the production. Performances begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Tickets are now on sale at telecharge.com.

Directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, Lempicka features book, lyrics, and original concept by Carson Kreitzer, book and music by Matt Gould, and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

When it had its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival (Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director) in 2018, it quickly became the must-see musical of the summer. The New York Times said, “Is Lempicka the new Evita? A politically tumultuous tale of blond ambition with epic sweep has arrived,” and Ben Brantley called the show, “Incandescent! An exciting new work which gives musical theater fans who’ve been wondering why they don’t write dominating parts for women anymore have reason to cheer. Matt Gould’s stirring, richly polyphonic music with lyrics by Carson Kreitzer layers voices against each other like lovers between the sheets and Rachel Chavkin is a miracle worker.”

Following its world premiere at Williamstown Theatre Festival, the production played at La Jolla Playhouse (Christopher Ashley, Artistic Director) in 2022, where the San Diego Union Tribune called it “an eye-popping and visually ravishing study of a ‘baroness with a brush,’ studded with gorgeous songs,” and called Eden Espinosa’s performance “fierce and formidable.” The Observer stated, “Tamara de Lempicka should be as well-known to the masses as Picasso, Matisse or Warhol. Perhaps, with a little light shining on her from Broadway, this will mark the year that she is.”

The creative team for Lempicka includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Peter Duchan (creative consultant), and The Telsey Office (casting). Cody Renard Richard serves as the Production Stage Manager.

Wagner Johnson Productions serves as Executive Producers.

Additional casting for Lempicka will be announced soon.