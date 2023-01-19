Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL, PORGY & BESS and More to Stream on BroadwayHD for Black History Month

See the list of award-winning productions featuring stars like Audra McDonald and Montego Glover. 

Jan. 19, 2023  

This Black History Month, BroadwayHD is honoring Black voices with these incredible stories of music, laughter, and community. See below for a list of award-winning productions featuring stars like Audra McDonald and Montego Glover.

Pipeline


About: In this captivating play by Dominique Morisseau, Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher, is committed to her students but desperate to give her only son Omari opportunities they'll never have. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront his rage and her own choices as a parent. But will she be able to reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away?

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill


About: Filmed before a live audience at Cafe Brasil in New Orleans, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill features six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald in a history-making, tour-de-force performance. It's March 1959, and at a small Philadelphia club, a star vocalist takes the stage for one of the last shows of her life. This powerhouse performance conjures jazz icon Billie Holiday for an intimate cabaret evening featuring live renditions of her most beloved classics, and a revealing glimpse into the troubled history of the woman behind the legend. Funny and heartbreaking, this play with music is a testament to one woman's ability to mine humor from hardship-and to the transformative power of song.

Porgy & Bess


About: George Gershwin miraculously melded classical idioms, jazz, blues, and spirituals in this American masterpiece about a beggar, the headstrong woman he loves, and the community that sustains them both. Praised as "dazzling and remarkable" (San Jose Mercury News), this quintessentially American masterpiece features Eric Owens and Laquita Mitchell in the title roles and was recorded live at the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco.

Memphis


About: The 2010 Tony Award-winner for Best Musical, Memphis stars Montego Glover in a star-making, Tony-nominated performance. Captured live in performance at Broadway's historic Shubert Theatre with the Tony-nominated cast, this tale of love, ambition and the cultural revolution that changed music forever jumps off the screen and into your heart! Available to stream until February 15th.

For more information visit: https://www.broadwayhd.com/



share