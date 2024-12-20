LADIES IN THE SHOE: TAP DANCE CELEBRATION Calls for Submissions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



submissions are now open for artists to participate in the sixth annual Ladies in the Shoe: Tap Dance Celebration, a live tap dance performance at 92NY's Buttenwieser Hall at the Arnhold Center honoring the achievements of women in the art of tap. The performances – taking place on March 21 and 22 during Women's History Month – are part of the Ladies in the Shoe Tap Conference that also features a series of classes and discussions.



Video submissions for tap dance choreography or improvography will be considered through Friday, February 14, 2025. For complete details and link to submit, please click here and scroll down.



The Ladies in the Shoe Tap Conference is an annual event dedicated to celebrating and empowering female tap dancers. Through workshops, performances, and discussions, the conference serves as a platform for women in the tap dance community to share their artistry, knowledge, and passion for the craft.



Created by award-winning tap dancer and choreographer Dormeshia, the conference provides a unique opportunity for intermediate and advanced tap dancers to learn from some of the most respected names in the tap dance community. Participants will engage in intimate conversations and watch performances by a star-studded lineup of female tap dancers, including: