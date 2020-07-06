Kyle Taylor Parker to Release Sophomore Album BROADWAY SOUL VOL. 2

Kinky Boots Star, Kyle Taylor Parker joins forces with Broadway veterans to

deliver his sophomore album, "Broadway Soul, Vol.2": a concept album

arranged and produced through remote collaboration, featuring twelve

showtunes filtered through the prism of R&B and Soul to tell a story of

connection against all odds.

Produced and co arranged by Sonny Paladino (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Natasha

Pierre) and Ari Groover (Tina, Little Shop Of Horrors, Head Over Heels)

"Broadway Soul, Vol. 2" reimagines the look and sound of the American

musical.

Parker has launched a Kickstarter campaign, offering a variety of rewardsfor fans and supporters who contribute to the album's development. Thebenefits of pre-ordering the album via Kickstarter include: an advanceddownload, bonus tracks, signed vinyl, merchandise, exclusive updates, andbehind the scenes content .

