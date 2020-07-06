Kyle Taylor Parker to Release Sophomore Album BROADWAY SOUL VOL. 2

Kinky Boots Star, Kyle Taylor Parker joins forces with Broadway veterans to
deliver his sophomore album, "Broadway Soul, Vol.2": a concept album
arranged and produced through remote collaboration, featuring twelve
showtunes filtered through the prism of R&B and Soul to tell a story of
connection against all odds.

Produced and co arranged by Sonny Paladino (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Natasha
Pierre) and Ari Groover (Tina, Little Shop Of Horrors, Head Over Heels)
"Broadway Soul, Vol. 2" reimagines the look and sound of the American
musical.

Parker has launched a Kickstarter campaign, offering a variety of rewards
for fans and supporters who contribute to the album's development. The
benefits of pre-ordering the album via Kickstarter include: an advanced
download, bonus tracks, signed vinyl, merchandise, exclusive updates, and
behind the scenes content .

Visit Kickstarter and pre order your copy of Broadway Soul, Vol. 2 HERE.


