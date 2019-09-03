Kyle Scatliffe Joins Broadway Cast of HAMILTON Through Sept. 26

BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that Kyle Scatliffe will join the Broadway cast of Hamilton tonight, September 3rd through September 26th. He stars as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, roles he previously played on tour.

Kyle Scatliffe is a graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York. His credits include Enjolras in the Broadway revival of Les Miserables, Haywood Patterson in the London premiere of The Scottsboro Boys (Olivier Award Nomination), Coalhouse in Ragtime (Zach Theatre), Jud Fry in Oklahoma (5th Avenue Theatre), Marley inA Christmas Carol: The Concert (Baltimore Symphony Orchestra/PBS) and Mitch Mahoney in 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Alabama Shakespeare Festival). He recently concluded a run on tour with Hamilton.

From bastard orphan to Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to Treasury head who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Eliza Hamilton, and lifelong Hamilton friend and foe, Aaron Burr, all attend this revolutionary tale of America's fiery past told through the sounds of the ever-changing nation we've become. Tony Award nominee Thomas Kail directs this new musical about taking your shot, speaking your mind, and turning the world upside down.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





