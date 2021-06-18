Kyle Dean Massey Announces He Will Not Return to COMPANY as He and Husband Taylor Frey Are Expecting Their First Child

Kyle Dean Massey revealed in an Instagram story that he will not be returning to Company when it reopens on Broadway as he and his husband Taylor Frey are expecting their first child this fall!

Massey shared, "For whoever may be interested: I have decided not to return to COMPANY when it returns to Broadway this winter:

I loved getting to work with the entire group of creatives, actors, musicians and crew. But as you may be aware, Taylor and I are expecting our first child this fall and I want to be 100% present for that.

I feel very sad about withdrawing, but know that I will be getting something pretty spectacular in return."

The highly-anticipated new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott starring Tony and Grammy Award winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two- time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne will resume preview performances on Monday, December 20, 2021 ahead of a Sunday, January 9, 2022 official opening night.