Kupferberg Center for the Arts Presents Viva El Cinco De Mayo: Festival Del Son

As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, it's time to start thinking about how you're going to celebrate Cinco De Mayo this year.

On Saturday, May 6, Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College will present its inaugural Cinco De Mayo family celebration "Viva El Cinco De Mayo: Festival Del Son" at the 2,000-seat Colden Auditorium. This festive program will feature four world-renowned ensembles on stage presenting traditional Mexican music and dance, including Tlen Huicani, Mariachi Real De Mexico, Ensamble Huasteco, and Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Nueva York, joined by special guest José Adán Pérez.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the first annual Cinco De Mayo festival this year," said Jon Yanofsky, Director of the Kupferberg Center for the Arts. "Our goal is to create a fun and inclusive event for all ages that celebrates Mexican culture and brings people together through the power of music and dance."

Festival Del Son is a family-oriented music and dance festival that features the three most important "Son" musical styles from Mexico. Ensamble Huasteco will bring the best of the traditional Son Huasteco. Mariachi Real De Mexico will share the traditional Son Jaliscience. Joining from Veracruz, Mexico, Tlen Huicani will feature the traditional Son Jarocho. Tlen Huicani is also celebrating their 50th Anniversary as one of the most important Jarocho music ensembles in Mexico and the world. Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Nueva York will dance with all three groups to share the beautiful dances and dresses from each region. This is a cultural family event that cannot be missed!

"I am very happy to share the beautiful sons from Mexico with almost 50 of the most talented artists on stage. This will be once in a lifetime experience!" said Ramon Ponce, Director of the Mariachi Real De Mexico.

This event is presented in partnership with Consulate General of Mexican in New York and Mexican Cultural Institute of New York. "Queens College and the Kupferberg Center for the Arts (KCA) have been instrumental in fostering cultural exchange and understanding. This Cinco de Mayo celebration, featuring Tlen Huicani, Mariachi Real De Mexico, Ensamble Huasteco, and Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Nueva York, exemplifies the power of collaboration and the beauty of our shared heritage. We are honored to partner to bring Mexico's vibrant traditions to life, creating a memorable and enriching experience for families in New York," said Jorge Islas, Consul General of Mexico in New York.

Tickets for the Cinco De Mayo celebration are on sale now and can be purchased online (kupferbergcenter.org/event/cinco-de-mayo/) or at the box office (718-793-8080)