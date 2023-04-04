Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kupferberg Center for the Arts Presents Viva El Cinco De Mayo: Festival Del Son

The event is on Saturday, May 6, 2023, 3 PM.

Apr. 04, 2023  
Kupferberg Center for the Arts Presents Viva El Cinco De Mayo: Festival Del Son

As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, it's time to start thinking about how you're going to celebrate Cinco De Mayo this year.

On Saturday, May 6, Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College will present its inaugural Cinco De Mayo family celebration "Viva El Cinco De Mayo: Festival Del Son" at the 2,000-seat Colden Auditorium. This festive program will feature four world-renowned ensembles on stage presenting traditional Mexican music and dance, including Tlen Huicani, Mariachi Real De Mexico, Ensamble Huasteco, and Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Nueva York, joined by special guest José Adán Pérez.

"We are thrilled to be hosting the first annual Cinco De Mayo festival this year," said Jon Yanofsky, Director of the Kupferberg Center for the Arts. "Our goal is to create a fun and inclusive event for all ages that celebrates Mexican culture and brings people together through the power of music and dance."

Festival Del Son is a family-oriented music and dance festival that features the three most important "Son" musical styles from Mexico. Ensamble Huasteco will bring the best of the traditional Son Huasteco. Mariachi Real De Mexico will share the traditional Son Jaliscience. Joining from Veracruz, Mexico, Tlen Huicani will feature the traditional Son Jarocho. Tlen Huicani is also celebrating their 50th Anniversary as one of the most important Jarocho music ensembles in Mexico and the world. Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Nueva York will dance with all three groups to share the beautiful dances and dresses from each region. This is a cultural family event that cannot be missed!

"I am very happy to share the beautiful sons from Mexico with almost 50 of the most talented artists on stage. This will be once in a lifetime experience!" said Ramon Ponce, Director of the Mariachi Real De Mexico.

This event is presented in partnership with Consulate General of Mexican in New York and Mexican Cultural Institute of New York. "Queens College and the Kupferberg Center for the Arts (KCA) have been instrumental in fostering cultural exchange and understanding. This Cinco de Mayo celebration, featuring Tlen Huicani, Mariachi Real De Mexico, Ensamble Huasteco, and Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Nueva York, exemplifies the power of collaboration and the beauty of our shared heritage. We are honored to partner to bring Mexico's vibrant traditions to life, creating a memorable and enriching experience for families in New York," said Jorge Islas, Consul General of Mexico in New York.

Tickets for the Cinco De Mayo celebration are on sale now and can be purchased online (kupferbergcenter.org/event/cinco-de-mayo/) or at the box office (718-793-8080)




Related Stories
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEINS WINDOW Comes to Broadway This Month Photo
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Comes to Broadway This Month
The  sold-out and highly acclaimed BAM production of Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, starring Oscar Isaac (making his Broadway debut) and Rachel Brosnahan, will transfer to Broadway this season.
Photos: The Cast of GREY HOUSE Meets the Press Photo
Photos: The Cast of GREY HOUSE Meets the Press
Grey House begins performances on Saturday, April 29, 2023, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway. Check out photos of the cast meeting the press here!
Brandon Victor Dixon To Star In Re-Imagined LANGSTON IN HARLEM At 54 Below Photo
Brandon Victor Dixon To Star In Re-Imagined LANGSTON IN HARLEM At 54 Below
54 BELOW welcomes back Hamilton star Brandon Victor Dixon as he joins the cast of Langston in Harlem, an innovative theater piece that explores the Harlem Renaissance world of renowned poet Langston Hughes set to the music of Walter Marks. 
Ali Ewoldt, Jelani Remy & More to Join Prospect Theater 2023 Spring Gala Photo
Ali Ewoldt, Jelani Remy & More to Join Prospect Theater 2023 Spring Gala
Prospect Theater Company's annual Spring Gala will be co-hosted by Ali Ewoldt and Jelani Remy, and will feature presenters including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung and more. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 4/4: Neil Patrick Harris Joins PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Plus a Message From Andy Karl!Wake Up With BWW 4/4: Neil Patrick Harris Joins PETER PAN GOES WRONG, Plus a Message From Andy Karl!
April 4, 2023

Top stories: Neil Patrick Harris joins the cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong, first look at Shucked on Broadway, complete casting for Once Upon A One More Time, plus check out a video message from Andy Karl in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!
Meet the Cast of SUMMER, 1976; Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of SUMMER, 1976; Beginning Previews Tonight!
April 4, 2023

Summer, 1976 officially begins previews tonight, April 4, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Meet the cast of Summer, 1976 here!
Brandon Victor Dixon To Star In Re-Imagined LANGSTON IN HARLEM At 54 BelowBrandon Victor Dixon To Star In Re-Imagined LANGSTON IN HARLEM At 54 Below
April 3, 2023

54 BELOW welcomes back Hamilton star Brandon Victor Dixon as he joins the cast of Langston in Harlem, an innovative theater piece that explores the Harlem Renaissance world of renowned poet Langston Hughes set to the music of Walter Marks. 
Ali Ewoldt, Jelani Remy & More to Take Part in Prospect Theater's 2023 Spring GalaAli Ewoldt, Jelani Remy & More to Take Part in Prospect Theater's 2023 Spring Gala
April 3, 2023

Prospect Theater Company's annual Spring Gala will be co-hosted by Ali Ewoldt and Jelani Remy, and will feature presenters including Renée Elise Goldsberry, Telly Leung and more. Learn how to purchase tickets!
Actors' Equity Association Threatens Strike Over Touring ContractsActors' Equity Association Threatens Strike Over Touring Contracts
April 3, 2023

The National Council of Actors’ Equity Association, the governing body for the union representing 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment, has authorized Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr., the union’s lead negotiator, to call a strike on all Broadway League tours at a time he deems appropriate. We have all the details!
share